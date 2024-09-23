One of the great female pacers of recent times has been sold just days after being retired.
Unbeaten superstar filly Millwood Nike is heading to Breckon Farms after they purchased her from the owners that raced her in 17 unbeaten starts.
Millwood Nike was being set for a race track return up until two weeks ago before the tendon issue that sidelined her last December flared up again.
Her owners in association with trainers Mark and Nathan Purdon decided to retire her but they also agreed to sell her before her future broodmare career got underway because it is so hard to larger ownership groups to breed from a mare.
“It was an unanimous decision and we are thrilled she is going to Breckon Farms,” says one of those owners Steve Byrne.