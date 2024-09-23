“Not only is it a great farm and she is going to a wonderful home but we really wanted her to stay in New Zealand to make her mark here.

“We had so much fun with her and can’t thank Mark [Purdon] is particular for everything he did because while she was an elite athlete it was Mark who found her for us.”

Ken Breckon says the champion filly is a natural fit for Breckon Farms which has poured huge money into updating their broodmare band in the last five years.

“She was such a great filly and is a lovely scopey mare and we are big fans of buying these younger mares off the track so she ticks so many boxes,” says Breckon.

“With all the positive things happening in harness racing with Entain’s support it gives you confidence to make purchases like this and she will be looked after like a queen.

“We are building a new barn at the farm and really believe there are better times ahead for the industry so we want these great mares in our care.”

Millwood Nike retired the winner not only of all 17 starts but with $690,932 in stakes with her victory in the Nevele R Fillies Final at Addington last November one of the greatest ever by a pacing filly in New Zealand.

