Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: A radical proposal to improve rugby

3 minutes to read
Moana Pasifika Tima Fainga'anuku during the Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Moana Pasifika Tima Fainga'anuku during the Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB lead rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An observation...

Moana Pasifika have given Super Rugby Pacific a much-needed shot in the arm in the last seven days.