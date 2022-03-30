PM Jacinda Ardern was 'disappointed' with the move of the America's Cup offshore while Auckland Mayor Phil Goff revealed more details about what will happen to the former team base locations. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

The America's Cup is no longer New Zealand's Cup. Not when Grant Dalton, and by extension everyone involved in Team New Zealand, choose to shun home waters for the Auld Mug defence.

By href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/americas-cup-disappointed-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-reacts-to-cup-moving-offshore/EKHMHL2UZWBQQQOUV2CZIQAUI4/" target="_blank">taking the Cup to Barcelona, Dalton has confirmed what we already knew – that the America's Cup is an elitist rich man's sport with no consideration for sentiment.

Imagine the uproar if the All Blacks decided to host all their home tests offshore to secure greater financial rewards in order to retain their players.

Taking the America's Cup away from home is a slap in the face to New Zealanders.

Never mind the hundreds of millions invested in the team and bases on the now broken promise of a home defence. Never mind the last event was a major financial flop due to Covid restrictions. No payback necessary, apparently.

Grant Dalton waves goodbye. Photo / Photosport

Surely Dalton, the savvy businessman he is, could have accepted the joint $100m bid from the Government and Auckland Council and gone out of his way to stitch together private investment to bring the Cup defence to life here. Another $100m NZD was always too much to ask of the Government in the current inflated cost of living crisis.

But, no, the very thought of ceding any form of control is unfathomable, it seems.

Why not instead paint the picture of a sport out of touch with reality and alienate many of those you profess to represent.

Goodluck to Team New Zealand, but they no longer have my support.

Beauden Barrett's head injury worries

Concerns for Beauden Barrett won't dissipate anytime soon.

The positive prognosis issued by Blues coach Leon MacDonald that Barrett has not displayed any concussion symptoms since his latest heavy head knock against the Highlanders last Saturday is heartening, but with this delicate space there is little degree of comfort.

All possible precautions have been adopted since Barrett sustained his first serious concussion against Ireland in Dublin last November. The lingering symptoms he confronted over the summer months were so debilitating that he contemplated retirement – a jarring notion for the 30-year-old who harbours aspirations stretching well beyond next year's World Cup.

One serious head knock is cause for concern. When they begin to repeat, anxiety increases. So, too, the possible long-term damage.

Beauden Barrett suffered another head injury against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Barrett is on the verge of entering territory where one more blow could force him out of the game for a prolonged period – possibly for good, even.

It's worth remembering Richie McCaw, Ben Smith and Kieran Read emerged out the other side of elongated concussion battles - Read recently described his 2004 challenges as the toughest time of his career.

Others, including Barrett's brother, Kane, were not so fortunate.

The Blues are no strangers to head trauma, either. MacDonald retired after a series of concussions; former All Blacks prop turned Blues scrum coach Ben Afeaki was forced to retire in the peak of his career, aged 27, after a nasty head clash with Brodie Retallick. In more recent times former Blues captain James Parsons and openside Dillon Hunt cut their respective careers short due to the same issues.

As a two-time world player of the year, interest in Barrett's plight is heightened to a global scale.

NZ Rugby will be nervous their highest profile player is caught in the biggest issue facing the game, at a time when a lawsuit is pending against World Rugby and the English and Welsh unions.

From a Blues and All Blacks perspective, Barrett's disrupted start to the season – he's played 80-odd minutes since November – is problematic. In an ideal world Barrett would be savouring time in the saddle, having made one start for the Blues at first-five in the past two years, as he builds to three tests against Ireland in July.

Behind Barrett and Richie Mo'unga, New Zealand is not exactly flush with first-five depth.

When he returns from his Japanese sojourn Damian McKenzie will be next in line. On form, Stephen Perofeta is probably the next contender, with the likes of Ruben Love and Josh Ioane in the discussion.

Beauden Barrett during an All Blacks training session last year. Photo / Photosport

The other potential concern may arise from Barrett's tackling technique. It could simply be bad luck but his two head knocks involved similar front-on tackles.

Twenty minutes into the loss against Ireland Barrett took the full force of Andrew Conway's shoulder to his head in an upright attempted tackle. He left the field, and his presence was missed the following week in the All Blacks' loss to France.

Last week against the Highlanders Barrett went low only to cop Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea's hip to his head, leaving him with a bloody nose and battered face.

The nature of contact sport places all athletes at risk of further head knocks but Barrett's recent challenges underline the increasing tendency of teams to pepper the first-five channel with big, strong ball carriers.

Barrett has never shied away from contact – perhaps a product of squaring up to his brothers in the Taranaki backyard.

These incidents could begin to sow seeds of doubt, though. Initially at least being somewhat tentative in his return would only seem natural.

The Blues have displayed the duty of care expected in the modern age – leaving Barrett out of their two matches against Moana Pasifika this week testament to walking the talk on athlete welfare.

Prioritising Barrett's long-term health must continue to come first.

His roles as a father and husband far exceed the importance of his on-field feats, after all.

Word on the street

The All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

In their one money-spinning add on test for this year the All Blacks are expected to play Japan in Tokyo on October 29 en route to their northern tour of Wales, Scotland and England. The Sauce also hears former Warriors prop Russell Packer could be next in line to fight Paul Gallen in what is being dubbed a 'tune up' for Sonny Bill Williams. Gallen has recent ring experience, but Packer can give and take a punch.

Betting tip

Record: 2/7 (-$30.5)

The brief back-to-back win streak is over, unfortunately. Scuppered by a late try from the Melbourne Rebels in their 42-27 win against the Fijian Drua. I swear my recent betting is better than these results attest.

Despite their heroic efforts thus far I can see the ruthless schedule catching up with Moana Pasifika for their return match against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday. Aside from their short turnarounds (six games in three weeks) Moana continue to deal with Covid cases that forced at least three game-day changes on Tuesday night. The Blues will roll out their All Blacks this weekend, and should cover the point start. Odds aren't available yet so check back in here Friday, 5pm, for the latest tip.

At this stage I'll offer up a multi featuring the Warriors +12.5 and Hurricanes +12.5 paying $1.92.

Question

I've heard a few of my friends suggest last weekend's Warriors win over the Tigers was the worst game of NRL they had ever seen. Do you think recency bias is creeping in, or do they have a point? Charles, Matamata

In short, they are bang on. It was an atrocious match featuring two teams stating their case for the wooden spoon. Neither side looked capable of winning. There were 23 handling errors which seems low for the overall poor quality. The Warriors won, but it was hardly worth celebrating. Surely they can only improve, though I worry about everything resting on Shaun Johnson.