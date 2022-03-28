Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Leon MacDonald has allayed fears of another serious concussion for Beauden Barrett.

While the All Blacks playmaker will miss successive matches against Moana Pasifika this week – Tuesday at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday at Eden Park - due to a mandatory 10-day standdown, MacDonald says Barrett is not suffering any concussion symptoms.

Barrett sustained a heavy blow to the head in a front-on tackle on Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea in the Blues' 32-25 victory in Dunedin last Saturday.

In isolation it was not a major incident but hot on the heels of Barrett's serious concussion issues over the summer, following a blow to the head in a tackle against Ireland in Dublin last November, and fears for his health were beginning to mount.

Other than a sore neck and bruised face, though, Barrett's prognosis points to a return in the not too distant future.

"The early signs are positive for him. Other than a mangled face he's come out pretty well," MacDonald, who confirmed Barrett would not feature in either matches this week, said. "There's always concern with anyone who gets a head knock. You don't want to see anyone with concussion because it's not a nice injury to have.

"We were extra cautious in the way we brought Beauden back – we gave him extra time to make sure he felt really good. This injury now it's not a major one. He doesn't have concussion symptoms as such so we'll keep doing what we're doing.

"We want to look after our players' welfare. We want him playing a long career, not just next week, so you've got to look at the big picture so we'll take that same stance."

Beauden Barrett has avoided a serious concussion. Photo / Getty

Barrett's absence leaves the Blues somewhat exposed at No 10 after losing fellow playmaker Harry Plummer for the season to shoulder surgery.

Stephen Perofeta, one of the Blues' best this year, steps into first five-eighth at Mt Smart while promising cricketer Jock McKenzie is poised for his debut from the bench.

Westlake Boys' McKenzie rejoins the Blues from the New Zealand XI who played the Netherlands in a series of limited overs warm-up matches over the past two weeks.

"He's a quick learner and that's why he's got to where he is in both sports at a young age. There's not many players who can continue both sports at this level nowadays you normally have to commit when you're leaving school. You're probably going back to [former All Black Jeff Wilson] Goldie's age before you had someone switching between the two."

Mark Telea is the only starting player named to back up from the Blues' win against the Highlanders. MacDonald's wide-spread changes include Luke Romano captaining a vastly inexperienced team featuring four debutants and 12 players with fewer than three caps.

With the likes of promising Tasman openside Anton Segner starting at No 8 and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepens getting his maiden run at fullback, the Blues depth will be tested.

Dual-code athlete Jock McKenzie in action for Grammar TEC last year. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes, stunned by Moana Pasifika in golden point extra time last Friday, discovered the risks associated with selecting a second-string side against the highly motivated new entrants. Short turnarounds and postponed games dictate the Blues and Moana have little choice but to roll the rotation dice.

"This has forced our hand, and Moana's, but there's a real buzz when we name the team and we've got four debutants," MacDonald said. "This is going to become a clash you look to every year; a local derby between two teams who are pretty passionate."

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger has attempted to ground his men after their historic triumph against the Hurricanes. Despite conceding two first half yellow cards Moana Pasifika's passionate, aggressive defence rattled the Hurricanes which allowed the underdogs to hang in long enough to pounce at the death through Danny Toala's match-winning try.

"Reset was the big word, making sure we're genuine around our preparation and it's been good so far," Mauger said. "It was a very proud moment. We've been trying to drive into the guys that they belong here. It was just a matter of how fast we were going to get there. It's still early days for us. The spirit, heart, energy towards the end of the game was really good and that's what got us through in the end."

Mauger has named 11 debutants in his squad that will be led by former Hurricanes openside Jack Lam. The rookies include former Warriors wing Solomone Kata off the bench and prop Abraham Pole, who scored a try for the Crusaders against Moana Pasifika earlier this season.

The first installment in this cross-town rivalry may lack star names but it's sure to embrace ample intent.

"It's going to be a great occasion and it'll be nice to have some more fans as well. For a lot of our boys it's special because they've grown up in this area, they know a lot of the Blues. It's an opportunity for them to express themselves in a Moana Pasifika jersey.

"We know it's still going to be tough. We're in a brutal competition against quality New Zealand teams so the reset was about staying humble and not getting ahead of ourselves."

Teams

Blues: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepens, Mark Telea, Tamati Tua, Tanielu Tele'a, AJ Lam, Stephen Perofeta, Taufua Funaki; Anton Segner, Adrian Choat, Taine Plumtree, Sam Darry, Luke Romano (c), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Josh Fusitua, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Cameron Sufoa, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Finlay Christie, Corey Evans, Josh McKenzie.

Moana Pasifika: D'Angelo Leuila, Tomasi Alosio, Fine Inisi, Henry Taefu, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari; Jack Lam (c), Alamanda Motuga, Penitoa Finau, Xavier Cowley-Tuioti, Michael Curry, Joe 'Apikotoa, Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Ray Niuia, Suetena Asomua, Chris Apoua, Alex McRobbie, Josh Kaifa, Manu Paea, Solomone Kata, Lolagi Visinia.