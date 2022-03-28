Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Beauden Barrett to miss Moana Pasifika matches, cleared of serious concussion

5 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Leon MacDonald has allayed fears of another serious concussion for Beauden Barrett.

While the All Blacks playmaker will miss successive matches against Moana Pasifika this week – Tuesday at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday at Eden

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.