Blues fans during a Super Rugby clash last year. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Kris Shannon runs through five reasons why the return of fans to New Zealand sport has come at just the right time.

1. Missing the Moana crowd going wild

There was only one thing missing from Moana Pasifika's maiden victory on Friday night, easily the highlight of the Super Rugby season.

Amid the wild celebrations that followed Danny Toala's match-winning try, it was difficult to avoid noticing the backdrop of empty seats and wondering what might have been.

A last-gasp triumph, devoid of any context, is the peak of the fan experience. But when considering that upset win was also the culmination of a years-long project to get a Pasifika team into Super Rugby, those empty seats were especially sad.

Part of that was timing, the match played hours before restrictions were lifted. And part was responsibility, a spokesperson saying the team were still committed to capping crowd numbers "because we are conscious of our Pasifika fan base in South Auckland and note that Covid is still rampant in our communities".

That sentiment is admirable and stands in stark contrast to the griping from the other Kiwi Super Rugby sides concerned only by their bottom line.

But once it is safe for Moana Pasifika's fans to pack Mt Smart Stadium, moments like Friday night will be immeasurably enhanced.

Moana Pasifika players celebrate the winning try by Danny Toala. Photo / Photosport

2. There's still someone to cheer for at the World Cup

If the White Ferns thought they were unlucky to lose three tight games and miss the semifinals, they should spare a thought for tournament organisers.

First, the event was postponed a year so, instead of operating in the relatively Covid-free 2021, it launched while New Zealand was recording 20,000 cases a day.

Second, crowd restrictions were lifted at a point when only six matches could played with the gates wide open.

And third, not only did the hosts bow out before they could generate a sell-out semifinal but the second-most popular team in the country also barely missed the top four.

Indian supporters outcheered the home fans when the sides met at Seddon Park, and that passion was again on display during India's decisive defeat by South Africa at Hagley Oval.

Now, with New Zealand and India absent, organisers will have to hope the neutral is out in force for this week's semifinals. Without any restrictions, they should be. A World Cup is on the line, the battle for which has been filled with thrilling cricket.

And if fans really need a rooting interest, here's a good one: anyone but Australia.

3. Farewelling a legend

In a few years, when fans think back on the career climax for one of our greatest batsmen, they'll likely remember what he did with the ball.

Ross Taylor's wicket-taking goodbye to test cricket will live long in the memory, but that was far more quirky rather than fitting.

Unfortunately, now it's time for Taylor's ODI exit, there's nothing fitting about this farewell, either.

While Taylor was denied a chance to play one last limited-overs series against Australia, his final match for New Zealand was always set to be against the Netherlands.

Ross Taylor is set to play his final Black Caps game against the Netherlands. Photo / Photosport

And as we have seen today, while there is some worth to the series, Taylor is unlikely to be called on to play a match-winning knock. He might not be called on much at all.

At least his final outing will be in his adopted hometown - and at least it can be played in front of a big crowd.

That's the least Taylor deserves, so hopefully the fine folks of Hamilton create a carnival atmosphere to see off this living legend.

And hopefully the Dutch don't bat first, get rolled and leave Taylor to watch from the pavilion.

4. Our Aussie sides need support

At least our Super Rugby teams, for all their complaints, haven't been required to relocate their entire franchise to a different country.

The Warriors, Phoenix and Breakers have been extended plenty of sympathy for their plight, but now in particular look in need of support.

It hasn't been a stellar recent run for the gallant battlers across the ditch. The Warriors are doing Warriors things; the Phoenix have lost both of their starting centre midfielders to long-term injuries; the Breakers literally threw away a game when in possession while up by two with five seconds left.

For that trio, in their second season on the road, the removal of crowd restrictions couldn't come a moment too soon.

In fact, it was too late for the Breakers, who look set for the wooden spoon and have committed to seeing out the season in Australia.

But when they do again play at Spark Arena, and when the Warriors and Phoenix return home for a couple of matches this season, they need all the support they can get.

5. FOMO

Without turning this into a tiresome debate about who's moved on with life and who's found an apparently acceptable level of death, there has been no shortage of envy watching international sport in recent months.

Crowds have long returned to offshore and, after New Zealanders enjoyed plenty of unrestricted events last year, the FOMO has increased with every sold-out arena or stadium seen on TV.

Every moment is made better with a crowd, from cheering on golden-point tries to the stunned silence that envelops a room when one of the most famous people alive exhibits an outstanding slapping technique.

What a relief, then, that Kiwi fans are returning at just the right time.