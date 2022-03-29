Voyager 2021 media awards
Kris Shannon: Five reasons why New Zealand sports fans have returned at just the right time

5 minutes to read
Blues fans during a Super Rugby clash last year. Photo / Photosport

Kris Shannon

OPINION:

Kris Shannon runs through five reasons why the return of fans to New Zealand sport has come at just the right time.

1. Missing the Moana crowd going wild

There was only one thing

