Tom Robinson of the Blues. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Three games in eight days presents an enticing chance as much as it does a challenge for the Blues. After an unscheduled week off while Covid ripped through their squad, opportunity knocks to make up lost ground.

As the five New Zealand sides begin to emerge out the other side of Covid defections and disruption, the Blues appear well placed to pounce.

Coach Leon MacDonald will unleash close to a full-strength team against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday, with All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie and lock Luke Romano the only notable absences from a health perspective. Akira Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Harry Plummer remain absent due to injury.

Beauden Barrett, after overcoming offseason concussion only to withdraw late from the victory over the Highlanders in Albany two weeks ago with Covid, is poised for his belated first start of the season at No 10.

"It hasn't been a smooth start to the year for Beauden," MacDonald said. "He's trained really well and looked sharp. He's been out with injury and otherwise so hopefully he's able to string together some performances and build his game which I know he's keen to do."

Other contestable selections include Tom Robinson returning at blindside where Taine Plumtree impressed with his two-try performance against the Highlanders; Zarn Sullivan retaining the fullback role ahead of Stephen Perofeta, one of the Blues' most influential this season, and veteran Waikato lock James Tucker promoted for his maiden start alongside Josh Goodhue. Auckland second-five Corey Evans will make his debut from the bench.

"It's a big game for Tom. He's got a bit of pressure on him and that's good. Taine is coming off some good form. We feel we've got the freshest, fittest team available this week."

With two matches looming against new cross-town rivals Moana Pasifika next week – Tuesday at Mt Smart followed by Saturday at Eden Park – MacDonald has a firm rotation plan to navigate workloads in that time.

For a squad with the depth the Blues boast, particularly compared to the Highlanders and Moana, this three-game stretch is a chance to not only rectify their opening loss to the Hurricanes, when they capitulated in the final 10 minutes to concede three tries under the Dunedin roof, but also secure bonus points that could prove pivotal in determining final seedings.

Blues winger Caleb Clarke. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

"It forces your hand a little bit. With these New Zealand games back-to-back it's hard to fully rotate your squad. All the Kiwi teams have struggled to do that. When you've got to squeeze another game in a week you're asking too much of the same players to front up and play really well.

"We've got a lot of confidence in our wider squad so this is their opportunity to have a crack and put their hand up.

"We need to put three really good performances out there and trying to get the right mix is really important so that's been in the front of our minds."

The Blues, to date, have largely underwhelmed this season. They squandered 70 relentless minutes against the Hurricanes; fortunately snuck past the Chiefs after Bryn Gatland's missed penalty and delivered a flat first half in their last outing.

With unlimited crowds welcomed back this week MacDonald knows the Highlanders will be desperate to amend their 0-4 campaign.

Managing players' differing returns from Covid has not been straightforward but with all Kiwi teams in the similar situations, there are no excuses for the Blues with the Highlanders missing All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, Connor Garden-Bachop, Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Marty Banks.

"There's no better atmosphere when the zoo is full and their team is on a roll so it's going to add a different flavour to the game. I know they've been looking forward to getting in front of a home crowd so that'll be a big part of their motivation.

"We feel the majority of our group has been through a wave of Covid cases. Now with government regulations easing and crowds coming back we're breaking the back of it and there's a bit more daylight and normality ahead of us. That's good because it's taxing on the players and staff when it's disruptive so it's great we're coming out the other end of it."

Blues v Highlanders

Saturday, 4.35pm, Dunedin

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Sam Nock, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, James Tucker, Marcel Renata, Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Nepo Laulala, Sam Darry, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Corey Evans, Stephen Perofeta.

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Ngatungane Punivai, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (c), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Fabian Holland, Gareth Evans, Folau Fakatava, Vilimoni Koroi, Hugh Renton.