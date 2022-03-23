Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Life after rugby: Kieran Read on dad-life, head knocks and leadership

10 minutes to read
Kieran Read. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

In the year since he retired from rugby, Kieran Read has not lifted a weight or entered a gym.

Rather than grappling for a loose ball in a ruck, he wrestles with his three kids

