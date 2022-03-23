Israel Folau of Shining Arcs Tokyo Bay Urayasu gives a thumbs up during a game. Photo / Getty

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau is eying a return to international rugby with Tonga, three years after a legal battle over his contract with Rugby Australia following a homophobic post on social media.

Folau is currently playing in Japan's Top League competition for NTT Communications Shining Arcs Tokyo-Bay Urayasu.

He was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for an Instagram post saying that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

"I have no regrets about anything but it's led me here to Japan and I'm grateful for the opportunity," said Folau told AFP.

"I'm just stoked to be playing rugby again. It's a different experience to what I'm used to back in Australia but it's something that I'm really enjoying."

Tonga are yet to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in France next year, needing to win a Asia/Pacific play-off series in July to reach the tournament. The Pacific nation has only missed one World Cup, in 1991.

Coach Toutai Kefu has reportedly sounded out the 32-year-old Folau who played 73 tests for Australia between 2013 and 2019.

Last November, World Rugby changed the international eligibility rules meaning an international player would be able to transfer once from one union to another following a three year stand-down.

"Representing your heritage and where you're from, representing your parents is something that is quite close to not only myself but to many other Polynesians," Folau told AFP.

"It would be a huge honour if I got the opportunity. We'll see if that opportunity comes about but I'd love to put the Tongan jersey on and represent Tonga."

Charles Piutau, the outstanding Bristol Bears fullback, who last represented the All Blacks before the 2015 World Cup and has also expressed his desire to switch allegiances to Tonga.

All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, Vaea Fifita and Seta Tamanivalu are also eligible for Tonga.