Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Sport

This is what life after the NBA looks like

14 minutes to read
New York Times
By Scott Cacciola

Life is good for some NBA retirees who use millions in earnings to do whatever they want. But others say they have struggled to find a new identity without basketball.

Johnny Davis knew the end

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.