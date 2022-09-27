Dontae Russo-Nance's NBA dream moves one step closer. Photo / Photosport

Playing in the NBA has always been Ngāti Kahungunu basketballer Dontae Russo-Nance's dream - and now he's one step closer.

He's just left Aotearoa to improve his game at Oak Hill Academy in the US, a prestigious school that has produced a string of NBA stars including Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo.

"It's exciting. [I'm] going to be challenged every day and it's just a challenge I need to take on. So just being around good guys, good coaches and stuff every day is going to help me get better and hopefully reach my goal," Russo-Nance says.

The 17-year-old has been a dominant player for St Kentigern College winning in the Auckland premier competition. And for the past two seasons, he's played in the New Zealand NBL as a standout guard for the Auckland Huskies and Tuatara. This year, he was named the NZ NBL Youth Player of the Year.

"Last year was my first year, so I was kind of nervous. I didn't know what shot to take, what not to do, because being a young one, you don't wanna step out of line and then get in trouble. But now that I'm a little bit older, I've matured, and l know that I can be more of a leader."

One half of his moko represents his Māori heritage from his mum's side, and the other half, his African-American side from his father.

"I'm blessed that my dad was able to be by my side. My mum was able to be my side just to watch me grow and get better - and look at me now, going over to the United States to continue my dream."

Dontae Russo-Nance. Photo / Photosport

His father, Shawn Nance, says basketball has been part of his life since a very young age: "Because I played, his mother played and his uncle Jason played for New Zealand; it was easy for him to fall in love with it, in a way."

"The whole plan was to eventually get him over there [to the US]. So I was hoping for this moment. I'm happy for him, and can't wait for him to go ahead and spread his wings."

"We've always looked at him like he's so amazing. He's always playing with older people. And when he went into an adult league, it was like, scary, but we were still there to support him," says Dontae's aunt, Jania Russo.

"It just came so quickly… He was taller than me. He was faster than me. He was everything, even though I was four years older. It's something we always knew was coming. Just proud of him."

When asked about inspirational figures in basketball, Russo-Nance says: "When I was younger it used to be Steph Curry, because as a kid, everyone loved Steph Curry. As I grew up a little bit older, it's definitely been Kyrie Irving. He's been my favourite player. I've been watching for quite a few years now and he's my inspiration."

Russo-Nance says he doesn't have a specific team he wants to play for.

"The NBA's the NBA and you'll be making money, whatever team you're in. So I don't really have a specific team I want to play for. I just want to get there."

After his time at Oak Hill, he should eligible to launch his professional career.

"After that, it will be either college or pro, whether it's the G League, the NBA - we're still not too sure on what pathway I'm going to be pursuing, but yeah, hopefully, that will kind of help me get to the NBA one day."