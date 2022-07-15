Will Jordan of the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

No fear. Embrace the pressure. That is exactly the fighting talk you want to hear from one of the All Blacks potent attacking weapons before the defining third test decider against Ireland.

If anyone can help ignite the All Blacks in Wellington, it's Will Jordan.

The Crusaders fullback missed the opening test victory at Eden Park with Covid, before coming off the bench for the Dunedin defeat.

This week he returns to start on the right edge - as one of four changes for the All Blacks – and he is intent on not being inhibited by the magnitude of the occasion.

"For us there's huge excitement around the opportunity this weekend brings," Jordan says. "We're really happy with how the team played week one and last week was a disappointing performance. It's important we go out there with no fear, embrace the pressure and back ourselves.

"We had an honest review to look at our game. Individuals took account of what they'd done wrong. The coaches had a clear plan.

"Anytime you lose it's gutting. With the All Blacks there's a lot of support and expectations which is great so you do feel that when you lose, particularly on home soil it hurts a lot. We've focused on staying together as a tight group for the decider."

Jordan has mixed memories against Ireland having lost both tests but claimed two tries. In Dublin last year he started and finished a brilliant chip and chase from inside the All Blacks 22. Last week he crossed when the game was gone in the right-hand corner after Jordie Barrett skipped around his man - that movement improving Jordan's incredible strike-rate to 18 tries from 14 tests.

(L-R) Will Jordan, Beauden Barret and Stephen Perofeta run through a drill during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Logan Park. Photo / Getty Images.

Jordan's 15 tries last season, when he was named World Rugby's breakthrough player, ranked him second only to Joe Rokocoko's 17 for the most in a test calendar year.

Those numbers don't happen by chance.

Jordan is often likened to Christian Cullen for his ability to beat a man and spark something from nothing. His speed off the mark, intuition, support play and breadth of skill leave opponents and audiences in awe.

Jordan's influence is diluted, somewhat, in the test arena compared to Super Rugby by being pushed to the wing but, for now at least, he's content seeking the seed from the edge.

"A lot of it is similar in the back three and then there's a few adjustments. All of my footy for the All Blacks has been on the wing. This is my third year now of being in that role. It's one I've become more accustomed to and certainly enjoying.

"At fullback with the Crusaders that's great – I'm happy to play there if I need to but at the moment I'm enjoying being on the wing and the opportunities that presents as well.

"When I'm on the wing I'm trying to get involved as much as I can and get as many touches as possible. How I review the game is making sure I'm communicating from the edge and feeding back in. You do end up with a few plums where you walk them over like on the weekend which is all part of it. It's not something I keep track of.

"Support play is something I've tried to pride myself on throughout my career – getting off someone's shoulder when there's a break. That comes from having good relationships with the guys around you so you can try to predict what they're going to do and where the space might be."

New Zealand 's Will Jordan during the Autumn International match between Wales and New Zealand at Principality Stadium. Photo / Getty Images.

As influential as Jordan can be his talents are rendered irrelevant when the All Blacks forward pack fails to lay a consistent platform. That was the case last week, with Ireland dominating the collisions and the breakdown – even prior to their one man advantage for 45 minutes.

Erratically chasing the game behind a beaten pack, the All Blacks made a staggering 27 unforced errors in Dunedin which cannot be repeated.

"It's a big cycle. When you're going forward, you're playing on top of them, a lot of that stuff takes care of itself. The skill execution of individuals has been a big focus but it's not one thing, there's a whole chain of events that leads to that so relationships with each other are important."

While the onus is on the All Blacks forward pack, the battle ground off the boot and in the air is equally important. The All Blacks kicked aimlessly at times last week and the protection for their receivers was near non-existent compared to Ireland.

Aside from his attacking injection Jordan's presence should help improve this critical area.

"Ireland have done a good job of supporting their back three. They get a lot of numbers in front of the ball to protect their receivers. That's something we'll be looking to do as well. Ireland kicked a little bit off unstructured stuff at the weekend – from the middle of the field which was a good plan around catching us unawares.

"For us we've got to get those escorting roles in place and as a back three make sure we're owning the air and taking control of that. And when they're doing it, we've got to chase hard in twos and threes to make it a lot harder for them."