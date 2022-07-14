Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: What rugby can learn from State of Origin

3 minutes to read
All Blacks David Havili and Jordie Barrett took questions at their press conference in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks David Havili and Jordie Barrett took questions at their press conference in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An explanation...

The last few days have reinforced that union has forgotten that its main shop window is as a broadcast

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.