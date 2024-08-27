Advertisement
US Open: Lulu Sun retires hurt from first-round match, ending debut in frustration

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
New Zealand tennis ace Lulu Sun has retired hurt from her opening match at the US Open in New York.

Going up against world number 76 Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, Sun first took an injury break during the first set with an apparent hip injury and was unable to continue for the second set.

The Kiwi, in her US Open debut, looked far from comfortable throughout the opening set and her frustration was apparent after the injury break seemed not to alleviate her injury.

It is unclear whether it is a new injury or one sustained in Mexico after Sun fell just short of her first WTA title at the Monterrey Open.

The point which sealed the first set for Bronzetti saw Sun spin awkwardly in the back court and wince with pain, needing to pause by the wall.

In match that had to move courts due to Christopher Eubanks’ contest with Arthur Rinderknech lasting a monstrous three hours and 49 minutes, Sun struggled to do anything more than hold her serve and eventually Bronzetti assumed control.

The match was further delayed by rain, with play stopping completely for 10 minutes and leaf-blowers being employed in a bid to dry the court.

As play resumed following serve until the eighth game, Bronzetti broke Sun and then held in the ninth game to take the set 6-3, after Sun had three break-point opportunities.

The 23-year-old Sun climbed over 200 places in the world rankings over the past 12 months to a career-high 53, the highest singles ranking for a New Zealand player since Marina Erakovic more than a decade ago.

After her remarkable run that saw her reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, Sun has been rewarded for her meteoric rise in the world rankings as the first feature player named for the 2025 ASB Classic in Auckland in January.


