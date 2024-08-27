Kiwi tennis star Lulu Sun on her Olympic hopes, that Wimbledon run and avoiding food nightmare in the Olympic Village.

New Zealand tennis ace Lulu Sun has retired hurt from her opening match at the US Open in New York.

Going up against world number 76 Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, Sun first took an injury break during the first set with an apparent hip injury and was unable to continue for the second set.

The Kiwi, in her US Open debut, looked far from comfortable throughout the opening set and her frustration was apparent after the injury break seemed not to alleviate her injury.

It is unclear whether it is a new injury or one sustained in Mexico after Sun fell just short of her first WTA title at the Monterrey Open.

The point which sealed the first set for Bronzetti saw Sun spin awkwardly in the back court and wince with pain, needing to pause by the wall.