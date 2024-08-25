Lulu Sun in action during the 2024 ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

Lulu Sun has missed out on her chance of a first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title, losing to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the final of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

The unseeded Sun, who grabbed the attention of the tennis world in July when she reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, was beaten in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4, to give sixth seed Noskova her first WTA title.

Sun played dazzling tennis throughout the tournament and that was the case again in the final, but her inability to convert break points proved ultimately costly.

Sun, who hails from Te Anau in Southland, started nervously, losing her first service game, but fought back soon after to break Noskova’s serve and the players exchanged games in a tight first set.