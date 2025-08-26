Avowed Taylor Swift super-fan Iga Swiatek romped through her US Open first-round assignment before offering congratulations to the pop star following her engagement to Travis Kelce.
Swiatek had barely had time to leave the Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt following her 6-1, 6-2 drubbing of Emiliana Arango before news of Swiftand Kelce’s plans to tie the knot filtered through to Flushing Meadows in New York.
The 24-year-old world No 2 from Poland – regarded as a favourite to win her second US Open title – is a famously devoted fan of Swift’s music, previously revealing that the US singer’s music helped her learn English and navigate her adolescence.
Swiatek also attended a concert on Swift’s Eras Tour last year following her victory at the French Open – a win that earned her a handwritten note of congratulations from the singer.
Unsurprisingly, Swift’s looming nuptials dominated the discussion in Swiatek’s post-match press conference. The first nine questions to Swiatek from journalists related to Swift and Kelce’s engagement.
“I’m just happy for her, because she deserves the best,” Swiatek said.
“Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I’m happy for her. I wish them all the best,” she added.
Swiatek then detailed her bona fides as a “Swiftie” – the nickname given to Swift’s legions of fanatical followers – revealing she first became a fan in 2014.