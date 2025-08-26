Unsurprisingly, Swift’s looming nuptials dominated the discussion in Swiatek’s post-match press conference. The first nine questions to Swiatek from journalists related to Swift and Kelce’s engagement.

“I’m just happy for her, because she deserves the best,” Swiatek said.

“Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I’m happy for her. I wish them all the best,” she added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged.

Swiatek then detailed her bona fides as a “Swiftie” – the nickname given to Swift’s legions of fanatical followers – revealing she first became a fan in 2014.

“I just followed everything,” Swiatek said. “I was following her, but also some, like, fan pages to see the updates.

“When the Reputation album came out, I’ve got to say I didn’t really like it that much. So I had a little break.

“But then in 2019 and when Folklore and Evermore were released during Covid, I started listening to Taylor again. It’s great. But I like Reputation now. Don’t worry.”

Swiatek meanwhile said she was baffled by the “hate” directed at Swift.

“I don’t get it, because she just makes our world better,” she said.

When one reporter politely requested to ask a “non-Taylor question”, Swiatek jokingly replied: “No.”

Swiatek’s US Open win made her the first woman in history to win 65 consecutive WTA-level first-round games, surpassing Monica Seles’ previous record of 64.

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion – a winner in New York in 2022 – will face the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens in the second round.