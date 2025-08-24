Lulu Sun in action against Camila Osorio of Colombia in the first round on Day 1 of the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Lulu Sun has ended her grand slam drought in the same week that her world ranking plummeted outside the top 150.

The 23-year-old has bounced back from a massive fall down the world rankings to record her maiden first-round victory at the US Open.

Sun had suffered four straight first-round exits at grand slams since her run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year, which has seen her world ranking drop to 164 in the latest rankings.

But she looked the far superior player bettering Colombian world No 63 Camila Osorio 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 on court five in an impressive power display.