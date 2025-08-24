Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Lulu Sun wins US Open first-round match to end grand slam drought

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Lulu Sun in action against Camila Osorio of Colombia in the first round on Day 1 of the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Lulu Sun in action against Camila Osorio of Colombia in the first round on Day 1 of the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi Lulu Sun has ended her grand slam drought in the same week that her world ranking plummeted outside the top 150.

The 23-year-old has bounced back from a massive fall down the world rankings to record her maiden first-round victory at the US Open.

Sun had suffered four straight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save