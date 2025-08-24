Advertisement
Naomi Osaka opens up on post-partum depression before US Open return

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka has opened up about her post-partum depression as she prepares for her US Open return.

Osaka welcomed her daughter Shai in July 2023, taking just a week off from her training routine post-labour.

In a new clip from her upcoming documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second , the former world number one in women’s singles admitted she didn’t know how to deal with her depression after giving birth.

