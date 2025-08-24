NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Naomi Osaka opens up on post-partum depression before US Open return

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka has opened up about her post-partum depression as she prepares for her US Open return.

Osaka welcomed her daughter Shai in July 2023, taking just a week off from her training routine post-labour.

In a new clip from her upcoming documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, the former world number one in women’s singles admitted she didn’t know how to deal with her depression after giving birth.

Osaka said friends had warned her about the mood disorder, “but truthfully, I had thought that since I was so aware of it, I could somehow avoid all the symptoms altogether”.

In the doco, Osaka said she had found it easier to write about her feelings than speak about them.