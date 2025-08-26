Yet over the course of an entertaining battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams offered glimpses of the formidable talent that earned her seven career Grand Slam singles titles, including five Wimbledon championships.
After starting slowly, with a break of serve in the opening game, Williams came storming back to level the first set at 2-2.
However, Muchova pounced once more in the seventh game, Williams again struggling on serve to fall 4-3 behind.
Muchova held for 5-3 and then broke Williams again to take the set, the American veteran double-faulting on set point to groans from the crowd.
Yet any sense of a momentum shift in Muchova’s favour evaporated in the second set, Williams hitting back to break in the opening game before breaking Muchova again in the seventh game to open up a 5-2 lead and holding to force a deciding set.
Williams visibly ran out of steam in the third set, though, with Muchova securing an early break before holding for a 3-0 lead, and maintaining her advantage as she closed out victory.
Earlier in the day, Daniil Medvedev had a dramatic on-court meltdown after a photographer accidentally wandered into the playing area.
The Russian went on to be defeated by France’s Benjamin Bonzi, losing in five sets in a game that descended into chaos during the third set.
German tennis legend Boris Becker said Medvedev should seek “professional help” following the incident.
