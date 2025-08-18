“This title means a lot to me,” Monfils said. “I love the tournament and it was definitely a week I will not forget.

“I still remember the tournament fondly. It was an amazing week and I played some amazing tennis.

“I got lucky because I was down a set and a break in the first round against Pedro Martinez but somehow, I found a solution.”

Gael Monfils has never finished a season outside the top 100 since he joined the ATP Tour in 2004. Photo / Photosport

Monfils first played in Auckland in 2007 as a teenager, losing in the first round to Alberto Martin. He returned six years later, losing to eventual champion Ferrer in the semis.

In 2024, he sustained another first-round exit before triumphing last year.

Monfils has never finished a season outside the top 100 since he joined the ATP Tour in 2004. His career-high ranking is No 6 and he made at least one final in 20 consecutive seasons.

“Of course I still want to win tournaments,” Monfils said. “I want to keep on enjoying it, and keep playing more and more great matches against great players.

“For me, I want to keep on enjoying playing.”

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said the ASB Classic is thrilled to have Monfils return.

“It is good to have a champion back,” Lamperin said.

“However, at nearly 39, we should not take for granted that he will play forever and we should enjoy watching him while we can.

“He is a wonderful person and still perhaps the most entertaining player in the world. We could not have hoped for a better or bigger name to announce as we go on sale.”

There is pressure on Lamperin to produce another stellar line-up for the 2026 edition after last year’s tournament set a record for ticket sales.

“I am in negotiations with a range of players for both tournaments and we expect to confirm several others in the coming weeks,” Lamperin said.