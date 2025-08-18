Fan-favourite Gael Monfils will return to Auckland for the fifth time in his career as he looks to defend his ASB Classic men’s title.
The 38-year-old is the first player confirmed for the 2026 edition of the tournament, which runs from January 12-17, with the women’s event taking place aweek prior from January 5-11.
Monfils made history last year by becoming the oldest winner of an ATP Tour singles competition after beating Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4 in the final to claim his 13th tour-level title, a record previously held by Roger Federer.
History will be against Monfils defending his title as only Roy Emerson 1965-1967, Onny Parun 1975-76, and David Ferrer 2011-13 have been able to do so since the tournament’s inception in 1956.
Regardless, Monfils said he’s ready to compete and insists he’s not here to make up the numbers.