Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ASB Classic: Exclusive – major breakthrough in Auckland tennis arena roof project

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Manuka Doctor Arena, with canopy roof.

A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Manuka Doctor Arena, with canopy roof.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The ambitious project to put a roof over the centre court at Auckland’s tennis arena on Stanley St has taken a considerable step forward.

This week Auckland Council agreed an initial injection of $1.5 million towards the overall project, which encompasses the demolition of the Robinson stand, the enlarging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save