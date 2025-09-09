Sun now sits at No 145 in the world but believes the ASB Classic will provide the platform needed to soar back inside the top 100.

“This year, I had expectations and put a lot of pressure on myself, especially earlier in the year. I am looking to get back to that consistency,” she said.

Lulu Sun in action at the ASB Classic at the end of December. Photo / Dean Purcell

“After injury early in the year, there was a lot of things that were all over the place. It’s not been the easiest of season.

“Last year was my best season and this year I have been struggling. My goal is to get things back on track and back into the top 100.”

Last month, Sun ended her grand slam drought by winning her first-round clash at the US Open.

She has a 13-23 record this season.

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin told the Herald that securing New Zealand’s No 1-ranked singles player is vital.

“She had such a big season in 2024. Obviously 2025, it’s been a bit more difficult, but she’s such a great talent and we have every confidence that she’s going to get back where ... she belongs,” Lamperin said.

When she had a breakthrough in 2024, everything started in Auckland. She came through qualifiers, won two rounds in the main draw and reached the third round.

“I think it gave her the energy and the confidence for the rest of the season,” Lamperin said.

More big names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Last month, it was announced defending men’s champion Gael Monfils would return for the fifth time in his career.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.