New Zealand’s top women’s tennis player Lulu Sun is hoping to use the 2026 ASB Classic as a springboard to get her career back on track after a challenging year on the court.
The 24-year-old has been confirmed as the first women’s player for the tournament, which runs from January5-11, with the men’s event taking place the following week, from January 12-17.
After climbing to No 39 in the world following a run to the 2024 Wimbledon quarter-finals and the final of the Monterrey Open, Sun struggled with a persistent injury which then impacted the start of her 2025 campaign.
That saw her suffer a shock first-round exit at Auckland’s Stanley St in December, losing to Canadian veteran Rebecca Marino in three sets.
ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin told the Herald that securing New Zealand’s No 1-ranked singles player is vital.
“She had such a big season in 2024. Obviously 2025, it’s been a bit more difficult, but she’s such a great talent and we have every confidence that she’s going to get back where ... she belongs,” Lamperin said.
When she had a breakthrough in 2024, everything started in Auckland. She came through qualifiers, won two rounds in the main draw and reached the third round.
“I think it gave her the energy and the confidence for the rest of the season,” Lamperin said.
More big names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.