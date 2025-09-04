Bjorn Borg embraces Carlos Alcaraz during the trophy presentation following the 2024 French Open final. Photo /Getty Images

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg says in his forthcoming autobiography that he has cancer, according to a blurb published on Amazon’s Italian site.

“Until the last challenge, the most important one, not yet over, against cancer,” says the Italian blurb on the site, although the English-language entry contains no mention of the illness.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Borg has prostate cancer.

Borg, who turned 69 in June, dominated Wimbledon and Roland Garros in the 1970s and early 1980s.

He won the French major six times between 1974 and 1981 and Wimbledon five straight years between 1976 and 1980. He also reached four US Open finals, but lost them all. He led Sweden to their first Davis Cup victory in 1975.