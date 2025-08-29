NZ Herald Morning News Update | Reserve Bank looks for answers, AIMS games in Tauranga. Concern for Wellington clubs and Tom Phillips' children.

A tennis fan at the US Open has sparked a huge backlash after appearing to steal a player’s cap from a devastated young boy at the side of the court.

Polish star Kamil Majchrzak was signing autographs for fans on court 11 after overcoming ninth seed Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller when he took his cap off to give to a young fan.

But a man standing next to the boy reached out, snatched the cap and quickly shoved it into his bag. The boy looked devastated and could be heard saying, “What are you doing?”

Majchrzak was unaware of what had happened at the time, but after the clip went viral on social media he issued a plea to find the upset kid.