The pair have known each other for some time but only joined up on the court after Wimbledon, where Venus and Mektic made the semifinals.
“We’ve been friends for over 15 years and the timing was right to start playing together. I know I’m happy to be on the same side as him. I’ve faced him multiple times and I don’t want to be against him,” Bhambri said.
Venus added: “We have a great time on the court and off the court. We do lots of things together. It’s like we haven’t grown up in 15 years because we’re going go-karting and to the arcade. We’re both away from family and travelling, so it’s great to have someone you’re very close with, that you can do things with and still enjoy the time.”
It is the first time Venus has reached the semifinal stage of the US Open, while for Bhambri it will be his maiden appearance in the final four at any grand slam.