Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US Open: New Zealand tennis players Erin Routliffe through to doubles final and Michael Venus into semifinals

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand are through to the doubles final at the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand are through to the doubles final at the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi tennis player Erin Routliffe and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski have reached their second US Open final with a strong semifinal performance on centre court today.

The No 3 seeds were too strong for the Italian duo and French Open champions Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, taking out the semifinal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save