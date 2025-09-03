Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand are through to the doubles final at the US Open. Photo / Getty Images

US Open: New Zealand tennis players Erin Routliffe through to doubles final and Michael Venus into semifinals

Kiwi tennis player Erin Routliffe and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski have reached their second US Open final with a strong semifinal performance on centre court today.

The No 3 seeds were too strong for the Italian duo and French Open champions Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, taking out the semifinal 6-4, 6-3.

The 2023 winners will face top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the final.

Routliffe and Dabrowski have dropped just one set in the tournament so far.

In the men’s draw, Kiwi Michael Venus and Indian partner Yuki Bhambri reached the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-3 win over 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. They faced seven break points in the final game before closing out the match.