Routliffe and Dabrowski dropped just one set in the tournament and came into the US as the form pairing, having won the Cincinnati Open for the second straight year. Today’s win secured their fourth title of 2025.

For Routliffe, it’s her 12th doubles title and seventh alongside Dabrowski.

“We’ve had a long partnership so far and I’m so grateful to you,” Routliffe said to Dabrowski at the trophy presentation.

“There is definitely a lot of people here today cheering for women’s doubles and we absolutely loved every moment,” she added.

Despite facing the tournament’s top seeds, Routliffe and Dabrowski always looked the stronger team. Their aggressive returning and crisp volleys unsettled Siniaková and Townsend, while their own serving held up under pressure.

The first breakthrough came midway through the opening set when Siniaková was broken for 2-3. Dabrowski faced a tense moment in the following game but Routliffe’s sharp volley snuffed out the only break point against them. Soon after, Siniaková dropped serve again, handing the set to the Kiwi-Canadian duo.

Townsend faltered early in the second set, broken in the sunshine as she struggled to deal with Routliffe’s lobs. Although Dabrowski’s double fault at 3-1 briefly handed the top seeds a lifeline, Routliffe and Dabrowski refused to let momentum slip.

Serving to stay in the match at 4-5, Townsend felt the pressure, delivering a pair of double faults. Routliffe then lashed a cross-court winner to set up championship point, which ended with Townsend sending a lob long.

The pair collapsed into a hug before bouncing around the baseline, relishing their second triumph in New York.