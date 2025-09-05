Advertisement
Updated

US Open: Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski win women’s doubles title

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski celebrate winning the US Open women's double title. Photo / AFP

Erin Routliffe is a US Open champion once again.

The Kiwi and her doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski claimed their second US Open title in three years this morning with victory over top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the final.

Routliffe and Canadian Dabrowski, who won the 2023 title,

