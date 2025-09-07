Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Italy's Jannik Sinner during the men's US Open singles final. Photo / AFP

Carlos Alcaraz is US Open champion for a second time after defeating rival Jannik Sinner in four sets this morning.

The 22-year-old Spaniard claimed his fifth grand slam title, and second of 2025, with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The pair split the grand slams in 2025 after Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Either Sinner or Alcaraz have won the past eight grand slam titles.

Loud boos - mixed with a smattering of cheers - greeted President Donald Trump when he was shown on screen between games.