Tennis: Novak Djokovic responds to backlash over high demands with letter to Australian public

Novak Djokovic has responded to his public backlash, saying he's 'earned his privileges'. Photo / Getty

Novak Djokovic has published a letter to social media in an attempt to clarify the steep demands he appeared to make to Australian Open organisers.

The world number one and eight-time Australian champion was lambasted for reportedly issuing a list of requests, where he asked for better quality meals as well as accommodation with private tennis courts.

Australian media described Djokovic as selfish while one of the country's best players in Nick Kyrgios called the Serbian international a tool.

In the post on Twitter, Djokovic said his initial letter was taken out of context. He added the letter was a "brainstorm about potential improvements" rather than a list of demands, and he was sticking up for other players.

"My good intentions for my fellow competitors in Melbourne have been misconstrued as being selfish, difficult and ungrateful," said Djokovic. "This couldn't be farther from the truth," he said.

"I genuinely care about my fellow players and I also understand very well how the world is run and who gets bigger and better and why," said the 33-year-old Serb.

After Covid-19 cases were detected on charter flights, at least 72 players have been barred from exiting their rooms while in quarantine, and unable to train for the tournament.

That contrasts what other players are allowed to do, which includes leaving rooms for up to five hours a day strictly to train.

It is believed 10 people linked to the tournament in playing and non-playing capacities have tested positive for the virus so far.

Djokovic went on to say he has "earned" better conditions.

"I've earned my privileges the hard way and for that reason, it is very difficult for me to be a mere onlooker knowing how much every help, gesture and good word mattered to me when I was small and insignificant in the world pecking order.

"Hence, I use my position of privilege to be of service as much as I can where and when needed.

"There were a few suggestions and ideas that I gathered from other players from our chat group and there was no harm intended to try and help.

"Things in the media escalated and there was a general impression that the players (including myself) are ungrateful, weak and selfish because of their unpleasant feelings in quarantine.

"I am very sorry that is has come to that because I do know how grateful many are."

Authorities have spent millions in order to fly 1200 players, coaches and officials over on 17 charter flights for the tournament. It is believed the total bill will could exceed $43 million NZD.

The tournament is due to start on February 8.