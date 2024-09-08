Advertisement
US Open result: Jannik Sinner wins US Open final over Taylor Fritz

NZ Herald
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, to win the men's singles final at the 2024 US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, to win the men's singles final at the 2024 US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Jannik Sinner has claimed his second grand slam title of the year with a straight sets victory over American Taylor Fritz to win the US Open.

The Italian world No 1, who was cleared after failing a drugs test this year, won 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to deny the first local male winner since 2003.

It bookends a brilliant 2024 for Sinner who started the year with victory at the Australian Open, his first grand slam title, before claiming the No 1 spot for the first time.

Today’s men’s final lasted two hours and 15 minutes, only 22 minutes longer than yesterday’s women’s final.

