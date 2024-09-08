Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, to win the men's singles final at the 2024 US Open. Photo / Getty Images

Jannik Sinner has claimed his second grand slam title of the year with a straight sets victory over American Taylor Fritz to win the US Open.

The Italian world No 1, who was cleared after failing a drugs test this year, won 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to deny the first local male winner since 2003.

It bookends a brilliant 2024 for Sinner who started the year with victory at the Australian Open, his first grand slam title, before claiming the No 1 spot for the first time.

Today’s men’s final lasted two hours and 15 minutes, only 22 minutes longer than yesterday’s women’s final.