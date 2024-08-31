Novak Djokovic was knocked out by Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Novak Djokovic suffered a major upset at the hands of Alexei Popyrin with a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 beating in the third round of the US Open to end the Serbian’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, who had to dig deep to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris this month, looked sluggish against the energised Australian, who notched the biggest win of his career to reach the round of 16 of a major tournament for the first time.

Popyrin, who lost to Djokovic at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, raised his arms in triumph and beamed a wide smile after overcoming the tournament’s defending champion.

“Third time lucky I guess,” Popyrin said in an on-court interview.

“No, honestly we had some battles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. I had my chances in those matches but didn’t take them. This match was a little bit different, I was able to take my chances when I had them and played some good tennis.”