Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open third round by Alexei Popyrin

Reuters
2 mins to read
Novak Djokovic was knocked out by Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Novak Djokovic suffered a major upset at the hands of Alexei Popyrin with a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 beating in the third round of the US Open to end the Serbian’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, who had to dig deep to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris this month, looked sluggish against the energised Australian, who notched the biggest win of his career to reach the round of 16 of a major tournament for the first time.

Popyrin, who lost to Djokovic at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, raised his arms in triumph and beamed a wide smile after overcoming the tournament’s defending champion.

“Third time lucky I guess,” Popyrin said in an on-court interview.

“No, honestly we had some battles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. I had my chances in those matches but didn’t take them. This match was a little bit different, I was able to take my chances when I had them and played some good tennis.”

Djokovic had five break-point chances in the opening set but failed to convert any of them, while Popyrin broke serve on his first opportunity for a 5-4 lead before grabbing the first set.

Popyrin broke again in the second when Djokovic’s forehand volley landed wide for a 3-2 advantage. He took control of the match with a perfectly executed serve and volley to capture the second set.

The second-seeded Djokovic showed some life in the third when he broke serve with a forehand that Popyrin could not handle and took the set to claw his way back into the match.

But the comeback proved short-lived, with Popyrin letting out a mighty roar when he crushed a ferocious forehand winner for a break of serve and a 3-2 lead in the fourth. He completed the upset when Djokovic’s forehand sailed long on match point.

Djokovic was uncharacteristically sloppy in the contest, issuing 14 double faults, a record for him in a Grand Slam match.

The upset on Arthur Ashe Stadium came one night after third seed and tournament favourite Carlos Alcaraz, who finished runner-up to Djokovic at the Paris Games, was stunned in straight sets by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Next up for Popyrin is a fourth-round meeting with American Frances Tiafoe.


