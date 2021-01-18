Australian Open tennis 2021: Nick Kyrgios weighs in after complaints by Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are probably not mates. Photo / Photosport/AP

Nick Kyrgios has labelled Novak Djokovic a "tool" and said Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra has "no perspective" after their objections to being forced to complete 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

Dozens of tennis stars stuck in hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open were told Monday they would get no "special treatment" to leave their rooms to train, despite complaints from some players.

Australian health authorities rejected demands for tough isolation rules to be eased, as players resorted to hitting balls off windows, walls and upturned beds in the hope of being ready for the year's first Grand Slam.

It was revealed on Monday that world No. 1 Djokovic — who arrived on a virus-free flight and is being allowed to train in a bio-secure bubble — reportedly sent a list of demands to tournament organisers, including allowing players to move to private homes with tennis courts.

Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra also shared an intimate view of the couple's quarantine room, revealing they have been stuck inside playing video games up to 11 hours a day.

In a video, Sierra also complained about the food that'd been provided, as well as other hardships, bemoaning the lack of access to a professional hairdresser.

"This is the worst part of quarantine: I don't wash my own hair. I've never washed my own hair. It's just not something that I do. I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me, so this is the situation that we're dealing with," Sierra said.

Kyrgios can't believe what he's hearing.

"Djokovic is a tool," Kyrgios wrote in response to a Seven News story about the chaos surrounding the Aussie grand slam. "I don't mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes."

The number of players in lockdown swelled to 72 yesterday after a fifth positive Covid-19 case emerged from the charter flights into Melbourne for the season-opening major.

Angelique Kerber, who won the Australian Open in 2016, spent her birthday in quarantine on Monday. At times in the past, she's spent the day playing or preparing for matches in the later stages of the tournament.

That means those players won't be allowed to leave their hotel rooms or practice for 14 days, creating a two-speed preparation period for the tournament. Others in less rigorous quarantine will be allowed to practice for five hours daily.

Those outdoor sessions started Monday in Melbourne. A smaller group of players who landed in the South Australia capital of Adelaide, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, are also allowed outside to practice under bio-secure protocols.

Players such as Yulia Putintseva and Belinda Bencic initially complained in social media posts about being ill informed of the quarantine rules but have found ways to practice indoors by hitting balls against walls and windows and setting up other unique sessions.

Some players have expressed anger at being classified as close contacts merely for being on board charter flights with people who later tested positive. But local government, tennis and health authorities have said all players were warned of the risks well in advance.

"There's been a bit of chatter from a number of players about the rules. Well, the rules apply to them as they apply to everybody else, and they were all briefed on that before they came and that was a condition on which they came," Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said Monday. "There's no special treatment here ... because the virus doesn't treat you specially, so neither do we."

Responding to unconfirmed reports that Djokovic, an eight-time Australian Open champion, had proposed a list of ideas to change the quarantine conditions for players, Andrews said: "People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no."

Players have been warned that breaching the rules could result in fines or being moved to a more secure quarantine complex with police stationed at their doors.