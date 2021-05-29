Super Rugby Transtasman: Damian McKenzie in line to miss All Blacks test after red card

McKenzie was given a red card in a game-altering moment in the 22nd minute of the Chiefs' face-off against the Reds, after a high tackle. SOURCE / SkySport

Chiefs first five-eighth Damian McKenzie is in danger of missing the opening All Blacks test of the year.

McKenzie will face the Sanzaar judiciary after receiving a red card for a dangerous tackle in the 22nd minute of the Chiefs' 40-34 Sky Super Rugby Transtasman defeat to the Reds in Townsville last night.

Report: Reds hold off crazy Chiefs comeback after Damian McKenzie is sent off

McKenzie committed an armless high tackle on halfback Tate McDermott which resulted in a sending off.

He faces up to six weeks on the sidelines which should be reduced to three weeks, due to no previous incidents.

McKenzie will at least miss the rest of the Super Rugby Transtasman season with the Chiefs having two games remaining against the Rebels and Waratahs.

If the Chiefs fail to make the Super Rugby Transtasman final then that means McKenzie could be in line to miss the opening test against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on July 3.

The All Blacks could get around that if McKenzie misses a club rugby game in the week on the Super Rugby Transtasman final.