McKenzie was given a red card in a game-altering moment in the 22nd minute of the Chiefs' face-off against the Reds, after a high tackle. SOURCE / SkySport

The Chiefs are resigned to missing the Super Rugby Transtasman final.

Given the nature of the five-round sprint and several teams already having three wins, the 40-34 loss to the Reds in Townsville on Saturday night appears fatal to the Chiefs' chances.

"We're probably no chance now to make the final," Chiefs captain Brad Weber admitted. "I can't see three of the other four New Zealand teams losing a game from here, personally.



"We were pretty disappointed. It was a good opportunity to put ourselves right in the hunt for the final, and we blew it."

The comments were made before the Highlanders defeated the Rebels in Sydney which saw the Chiefs drop to fifth after three rounds, five points behind the Blues and the Hurricanes.

Brad Weber discusses a decision with referee Nic Berry during the Chiefs' loss to the Reds. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs hemorrhaged points in the first half after having winger Chase Tiatia yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown 16 minutes into the contest, before first five-eighth Damian McKenzie was shown a red card for a high shot on Reds halfback Tate McDermott six minutes later.

The Chiefs conceded five tries between Tiatia's yellow card and halftime, and while they fought back once McKenzie could be replaced in the 43rd minute, their comeback bid fell just short.

While he was happy with how the side fought back, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan noted the similarities between their game and the Warriors' NRL loss to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville the night before, a match the Chiefs were in attendance for.

The Warriors were also impacted by losing a man to the sin bin, and conceded two tries when they were down a player.

"[We] should have learned lessons there when the Warriors leaked two tries when they were down a man," McMillan said. "A little bit like them, we almost pulled off a Houdini act and came back, but we fell short and you have to give credit to the Reds who would have been disappointed with how things went last week against the Crusaders.

"We always expected a response and unfortunately for us we opened the door for them to do that. But good on them; good teams can cash in on those opportunities if you present them."

Being the first New Zealand team to drop a match in the competition, McMillan shared Weber's outlook for the season, but said that was no reason to approach the final two rounds any differently.

"I think the loss is terminal, we'll be gone. But we've got a young squad and while we're disappointed we won't be able to contest that final – I don't think, barring a minor miracle – we have to learn the lessons and come back better."