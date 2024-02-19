Super Rugby Pacific: Reasons to worry, be optimistic and what to look out for if you’re a Hurricanes fan

Hurricanes' Peter Lakai. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes begin their 2024 Super Rugby campaign with a number of intriguing storylines set to play out across the season. Two All Blacks vying for the halfback spot, a new coach, a game-breaker that could see a positional change and a young loose forward who may just fill the enormous boots left behind by Ardie Savea.

What reasons do Hurricanes fans have to be nervous?

Much the same as last season, the Canes talent pool sees them just behind the Chiefs, Crusaders and Blues in the New Zealand pecking order. That alone should be reason for concern for the Pōneke faithful.

The Canes were 2-4 against New Zealand opposition last year - though they did beat the eventual champion Crusaders. Super Rugby success boils down to how well you do against sides from Aotearoa, lack of improvement or a backward step in this department spells danger for the boys from the windy city.

The departure of Ardie Savea can only be described as a massive loss, although they do have strong options in returning veteran and captain Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi and the extremely promising Peter Lakai (more on him later). Not only is Savea the best rugby player in the world, but his leadership by example that translates to pure destruction of opponents is what makes him irreplaceable.

What reasons do Hurricanes fans have to be optimistic?

The Canes have two great options at first-five. Aidan Morgan could emerge as the Canes’ first-choice 10 this year. After winning an Auckland 1A title with King’s College in 2019, he’s had a few years in the professional environment now to settle in and will be looking to have a big Super Season. Comfortable hitting the line or creating something for those outside him, a combination with Jordie Barrett should excite Wellingtonians. Brett Cameron shouldn’t be forgotten about, either. Is there a chance we see Ruben Love in a 10 jersey? I think there is if Morgan or Cameron don’t kick on - particularly considering how full the Canes outside backs stocks are.

Ardie Savea’s departure comes with a silver lining - Peter Lakai. Losing the world-class Savea means there is another slot available in the back row and Lakai has shown already in his short career that he has the potential to be a star. This is Lakai’s year to make that number eight jersey his own and Canes fans should be heading down to Sky Stadium eager to see what the 20-year-old can do.

Lakai also has a relationship with new Canes coach, Clark Laidlaw. Laidlaw was coach of the New Zealand Under-20s in which Lakai was a member of the World Cup squad, starting all four games at the tournament.

What to watch out for if you’re a Canes fan

The number nine jersey. Cam Roigard was one of the revelations of the Rugby World Cup for the All Blacks, showing his impressive running game and instincts make him an asset at the base of the ruck. Then you have TJ Perenara - an All Black and amazing runner in his own right. Do we see a genuine tussle for the starting spot or will Perenara look to assume a mentor role with the bigger picture in mind?

Back to Laidlaw. He has a stellar record as coach of the All Blacks Sevens - winning golds at the Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cups as well as a Sevens World Title and Olympic silver. No concerns there at all. Where there may be cause for concern is the Under-20s performance at their World Championships. The 20s failed to fire at the tournament, sneaking past Wales by one point before being comprehensively beaten by France and missing the semifinals. Last coaching the 15-a-side game in 2016 at London Irish as an assistant, Canes fans will be looking to see what Laidlaw brings to Super Rugby.