Brad Shields and his family have resettled in Wellington after a stint overseas. Photo / Photosport

When he left the Hurricanes six years ago, Brad Shields never envisioned the tumultuous full-circle ride that will this season culminate in his returning to captain his home team.

Shields and his young family are only now, having settled back in Wellington, emerging from the emotional toll of experiencing rugby’s prevalent financial challenges first-hand.

In October 2022, Shields had almost two seasons remaining on his contract when decorated English club Wasps, the two-time European champions, folded nearly overnight.

In the space of three weeks, the tone shifted rapidly from assurances about the club’s future to a blunt message that players could no longer be paid and were, therefore, no longer required. Confronting $70 million (NZD) in debt, Wasps made all 167 employees redundant.

“It was as cutthroat as that,” Shields recalls this week. “As soon as we got told we’re not coming in tomorrow we got paid for the remainder of the month and then you had to figure out your own way.

“It’s a big shock to the system when you’ve got mortgages to pay and families to provide for. You just don’t expect that to happen when you should feel secure.

“You sign a contract in good faith but you don’t get to see all the details behind the scenes about the financials. There’s no regimented way like the France model where you have to meet a certain criterion before you start the season to show you can pay your players.”

Brad Shields prepares for an England test against the All Blacks in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Wasps’ sudden collapse left Shields close to six figures out of pocket. He managed to scramble and find a short-term contract with French side Perpignan but uprooting his family, including two kids now aged 6 and 3, amid the turmoil wasn’t pleasant.

Shields’ cautionary tale is far from a one-off in an increasingly volatile global rugby landscape. Fellow English clubs Worcester Warriors and London Irish have since gone under. So, too, four teams - LA Giltinis, Austin Gilgronis, Toronto Arrows, Rugby New York - in America’s Major League competition.

Elsewhere Welsh rugby has been forced into major widespread cutbacks and, closer to home, the Melbourne Rebels have entered voluntary administration. With suggestions the Rebels are $10 million in debt, there are no guarantees they will survive beyond this Super Rugby season.

“You never, ever expect that to happen in rugby and it’s sad to see it happening far too often at the moment,” Shields said. “It was pretty poor the way all the staff and players got treated at Wasps.

“Everyone moves on pretty quickly and it gets washed under the bridge but at the time when you’re seeing grown men crying about a club they’re so passionate about - guys like Joe Launchbury were there 11 years, Dan Robson similar.

“There’s people who put blood, sweat and tears into that team. It’s not just the players either. It’s management; staff at the stadium. To have that happen in a professional rugby team no one expected it. And the way it happened made it even worse.

“It was testing, stressful times. Not just for me. A lot of guys still don’t have contracts which is sad. I was lucky enough to pick something up in France but it’s a bit of a grind there now.

“Everywhere needs to move to be more transparent. It’s tough when you put all your eggs in a three-year contract and something like that happens, especially when you’ve moved around the world to come to a team. That happened with a few of our South African players who only lived out three months of their contract. That doesn’t seem right.

“The outlook on rugby in general, with a few of these clubs being tipped up, makes you think it could happen anywhere. You’ve got that thought in the back of your mind a little bit but most teams are pretty good and rugby is still an exciting product.”

After knocking on the door of All Blacks selection for several years Shields, who qualified for England through his parents, moved north to pursue test rugby in 2018. Despite playing eight tests under Eddie Jones, the Wasps folding tainted his English experience.

“It was a sour finish which dampened a lot of the success. Covid wasn’t a great time in terms of playing in front of no one and not being able to travel but we loved it over there. The people were amazing. We’ve got some fond memories, but it’s certainly taken us a bit of time to realise that.

“It’s not just me that’s been through a whirlwind. My wife and kids, it was tough on them being thrown in the deep end in France almost overnight. We’re in a plateau phase in terms of getting settled. That’s important for balance, to make sure everything is good at home.”

This off-field adversity clearly tested Shields’ character yet it also sparked a new appreciation for his profession. And, had Wasps not crumbled, Shields may never have returned to lead the Hurricanes alongside vice-captains Jordie Barrett and Asafo Aumua this year.

“You definitely learn a bit about yourself and what your thresholds are in terms of stress and anxiety. It taught me that this job could be over tomorrow. When I went to France I had a mindset to enjoy my rugby, make the most of it while it lasts, and I’m trying to bring that back to the Hurricanes culture as well. Don’t get caught up in the little things because if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, there’s no point lacing up your boots. It’s not going to last forever.

“Everything happens for a reason. Who knows what would have happened if they didn’t go under. I didn’t know if I’d ever come back and play for the Hurricanes. We’re back in Wellington with family around. It’s familiar and it’s exciting being among a group that’s gained a lot of experience and leadership since I left.”

While he assumes the captaincy Shields knows he faces stiff internal competition in the loose forwards from Devan Flanders, Braydon Iose and Peter Lakai with Ardie Savea on his six-month sabbatical in Japan. The shift from north to south will test the 32-year-old’s legs but before he turns back the clock, the Hurricanes centurion hopes the ever-changing Super Rugby landscape regains its former status.

“The rugby is still played at a similar level. The only thing that’s changed is there’s not as many teams. That’s disappointing because you want Super Rugby to be global and you want it to be the best competition in the world.

“It probably needs to expand or grow to get players more exposure. You look at Aussie and the All Blacks, they only get exposure when they play internationals. When South Africa was in the mix you’re playing those guys on a regular basis, but when you play them in a World Cup final and it’s the first time for a while it’s difficult.

“Hopefully Super Rugby grows for the better. As a player, you want to be tested and learn how to adapt but I’m looking forward to trying to keep up with the speed of this game.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.