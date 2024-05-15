Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane deserved better from New Zealand’s rugby media: Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
5 mins to read
The 32-year-old will take up a three-year contract in Japan. Video / NZ Rugby

OPINION

One of the most difficult things for any public figure - like, say, the captain of the All Blacks - is enduring the slings, arrows and barbs from a demanding public and media.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks