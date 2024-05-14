Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

New Zealand Rugby must back Scott Robertson and waive All Blacks eligibility rules: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
9 mins to read
The 32-year-old will take up a three-year contract in Japan. Video / NZ Rugby

ANALYSIS

Since Scott Robertson came into the job, he’s been clear that he’d like his employer to be open to changing its policy about only selecting domestic players

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks