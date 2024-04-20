Many All Blacks will use a sabbatical to rest the body or grow their bank balance — both reasonable priorities for high-performance athletes.

Jordie Barrett, however, had his head turned by a different incentive when signing a short-term deal with Irish heavyweight Leinster.

“There’s a bit of a balance,” Barrett told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine. “In the past, sabbaticals have been for All Blacks who have played X number of tests. It was almost time to re-energise and change the environment, just to come back and set yourself up better to add longevity to your career.

“That was the forefront of my decision as well, but I saw it as a great opportunity to go to a place where I believe I’ll come back a better rugby player.”

It’s difficult to dispute that a six-month spell in Ireland will have the desired effect.

After this year’s northern tour, Barrett will remain in Europe and compete with the best the continent — and South Africa — has to offer.

Jordie Barrett during the Rugby World Cup final against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

He’ll be competing for a spot, too, while facing the familiar pressure to win every game and trophy on offer.

It’s hardly going to be a holiday and such demands are just what Barrett wanted, knocking back more lucrative offers from Japan while re-signing with New Zealand Rugby through 2028.

“[Money] is certainly a serious component,” Barrett said. “For different individuals, that can be at the top of the tree or somewhere a little further down.

“I put my development and my experiences, and my thinking of coming back and trying to be a better rugby player and a better All Black and a better Hurricane, right at the top of that tree. That took priority over all the other options I had.

“My eyes were only ever heading towards Japan and having a wee stint there. But Leinster put an offer forward, and basically just the prestige of their club and what they’ve done in the past and the direction they’re heading in the future really stuck out and excited me.”

That future, Leinster fans will demand, must involve major silverware after a couple of seasons without. With both competitions currently ongoing, the club last lifted the Champions Cup in 2018, while their last success in the United Rugby Championship came in 2021.

If all goes well and Leinster advances to the finals of both during his spell, Barrett expects to play about 16 games, dismissing workload concerns for what will be a 28-year-old body.

“I feel like I should be playing some of my best rugby there,” he said. “The challenge of playing Champions Cup and URC finals is something I’d love to walk towards and feel like it’d grow my game.

“There’s a big block in February-March [during the Six Nations] where I won’t be playing any rugby. Essentially that’s going to be my big break.

“It looks as though I’m just going rugby to rugby and there’s no break there, but I’ll be managed throughout the season.”

That plan would likely have eased some concern Scott Robertson had over sending his star midfielder on an arduous trip. Barrett discussed the move with the All Blacks coach and emphasised his commitment to Robertson’s reign by signing on past the next World Cup.

“Razor was really good and really understanding and saw it through my eyes,” Barrett said. “Not many players go to Europe for their sabbatical so it was a different sort of discussion, but I’m grateful Razor and NZR agreed and put a plan in place for me.

“Carrying a little bit of hurt from the last World Cup, it’s motivating me and a lot of other boys to have a really good few years and set ourselves up to hopefully go one better in a few years’ time.

“It’s an interesting transition with new coaches and a lot of new players but I think it’s an exciting time for New Zealand rugby, and one I wanted to be part of.”