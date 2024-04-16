While Beauden Barrett chose to play in Japan, Jordie Barrett is charting his own path - to Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

“Show me the money” is the infamous line from the Jerry Maguire movie that dramatises the player-agent relationship. In signing a six-month stint with Irish club Leinster at the end of this year, as part of a long-term commitment to New Zealand Rugby, Jordie Barrett has flipped that common script to prioritise career development over money.

Barrett will, of course, be well paid at the glamour Irish club and over the course of his New Zealand Rugby extension that now secures his future beyond the next World Cup to 2028.

From a pure cash perspective, though, Barrett had more attractive avenues for his sabbatical services – namely one at Toyota, the Japanese club where Steve Hansen and Ian Foster will soon rekindle their coaching relationship.

Toyota are understood to have tabled Barrett a compelling offer that would have seen him join the likes of All Blacks centurion Aaron Smith, Roosters and Kiwis centre/fullback Joseph Manu and World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit in Japan.

Barrett, though, had his sights set on Ireland – and one of the world’s leading club teams and rugby destinations.

On an advancement curve, there is no question Barrett will benefit exponentially more adding to his world-class craft at Leinster than he would shifting down a gear in Japan.

Damian McKenzie, Patrick Tuipulotu, Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, TJ Perenara and Jerome Kaino are among the recent All Blacks to pocket serious wedges in Japan before returning to New Zealand.

Of those to transition home all, other than Kaino, needed time to regain form.

By joining Leinster, Jordie Barrett is charting his own path - just as he did by spending a week training with the Melbourne Storm and AFL club Richmond during his mandated All Blacks rest last year.

This time Barrett will be the first All Black since Dan Carter’s maiden, groundbreaking sabbatical, when he joined French club Perpignan in 2009 on NZ$1.4 million in an ill-fated stint that ended with a torn Achilles, to choose Europe over Japan for his sabbatical option.

New Zealand is guilty at times of adopting an insular view to the rugby world. That’s partly due to access and location. For context, last weekend Leinster ended La Rochelle’s bid for a three peat of Champions Cup titles with an emphatic 40-13 victory in Dublin. By progressing to European rugby’s elite semifinals, Leinster are now in pursuit of a record-equalling fifth Champions Cup triumph that would cement their credentials as one of the preeminent modern-day clubs.

This time next year, Barrett will be contesting European rugby glory.

Unlike Japan, Barrett won’t walk into the Leinster team, though, with 72 test British and Irish Lions second five-eighth Robbie Henshaw paired with co-captain Garry Ringrose – and former Chiefs midfielder Charlie Ngatai on the bench.

As Carter’s time in Perpignan alludes to, the risk of injury in Europe’s combative, relentless rugby climate is pronounced. The presence of Henshaw, Ringrose and Ngatai – and All Blacks coach Scott Robertson professing to work collaboratively with Leinster – should ensure Barrett’s workload is managed. But if he suffers a serious setback while abroad, the All Blacks risk being exposed.

Barrett will return to New Zealand in June, 2025, and be available for the All Blacks July series. While he will technically not miss any All Blacks tests, after departing following this year’s northern tour, player welfare dictates there is no way he can play from now until the end of 2025. Such a scenario will inevitably open the door to others at No 12, with Anton Lienert-Brown looming as the likely beneficiary.

Prior to Barrett’s belated shift from fullback to midfield in September, 2022, the All Blacks struggled to settle on their preferred second-five. No one else offers Barrett’s blend of raw power and rounded skills.

Depth is not overflowing at second-five, either, which will leave Robertson anxiously watching Barrett from afar.

Exposing himself to contrasting styles, conditions, referees, oppositions, and cherry picking the indoctrinated Leinster ways, will greatly enhance Barrett’s career, though.

It will help him view the game through a different lens – and walk away with an inherent understanding of the traits that make Ireland, despite their lingering World Cup quarter-final hoodoo, one of the world’s leading rugby nations.

Barrett’s move to Ireland is about more than rugby, too, with strong connections there – his family spent 15 months in County Meath where the six children attended school – ensuring this will be a life experience to treasure.

Naturally, Barrett’s one-season departure undermines Super Rugby Pacific by robbing the competition of another influential figure while leaving a sizable hole for the Hurricanes to plug for a second successive season.

Brayden Iose’s emergence at No 8 has rapidly covered Savea’s absence in Japan this year but while Riley Higgins is a talented prospect, the Hurricanes will find Barrett’s void much harder to fill.

Longer term, though, Barrett, the Hurricanes and All Blacks will all reap the rewards of his Irish excursion.