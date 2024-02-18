Hurricanes hero Ma'a Nonu in vintage form. Photo / Photosport

As the countdown to the kickoff of Super Rugby Pacific 2024 on February 23 gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the country’s teams, unravelling their illustrious pasts to present their definitive all-time XVs. Our team of experts has delved into the archives to curate the finest selection of players from each franchise.

1. Mark “Bull” Allen (c) – In an era where props were largely selected to scrum, Allen did it all. Super Rugby’s iconic early years are littered with Allen charges sparking “Bull” crowd chants.

Bull Allen became a cult figure at the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

2. Dane Coles – Changed the mould for a hooker with his deceptive pace, passing skill and dynamic eye for a gap. Consistent with his core throwing and scrummaging duties and, having played the odd club match at No 8, would not look out of place in the backline.

3. Tyrel Lomax – The prototype for the modern all-court prop. Vastly improved the Hurricanes scrum, but Lomax’s work around the park sets him apart.

4. James Broadhurst – Lock is not an area of strength for the Hurricanes. Broadhurst, though, formed a reliable presence in the second-row for seven years. He edges Paul Tito after earning one All Blacks cap before concussion prematurely ended his career.

5. Jason Eaton – A tough nut who combined height with mobility. The best lock the Hurricanes produced, having won 15 tests and selection for his first northern tour before playing Super Rugby.

6. Jerry Collins – The enforcer, the hit man. Brutally damaging on both sides of the ball. Don’t mess with JC.

Jerry Collins on the charge during a 2006 match against the Brumbies. Photosport

7. Ardie Savea – Played the majority of his recent career at the back of the scrum but made his name as the pilfering everywhere openside flanker.

8. Rodney So’oialo – Lacked the size of other No 8s but never the hunger or heart. Fast and aggressive, So’oialo was a consistent presence in the All Blacks loose forward trio alongside Collins and Richie McCaw.

9. TJ Perenara – The most capped Hurricane of all time pushes fellow local hero Piri Weepu to the pine. Perenara’s running game and defensive strength are notable aspects. He also captained the team, and was a central figure in their sole title.

Hurricanes' TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett hold the Super Trophy aloft after beating the Lions in the 2016 Super Rugby final. Photo / Photosport

10. Beauden Barrett – In his pomp at the Hurricanes. With his lethal combination of anticipation and pace Barrett was untouchable at times before shifting to the Blues where his influence, particularly his penchant for challenging the line, significantly diminished.

11. Jonah Lomu – Didn’t have the same impact for the Hurricanes as he did the Blues but remained a captivating force from the left edge.

Jonah Lomu leaves a defender in the dust during a Super 12 game against the Cats in 2002. Photo / Photosport

12. Ma’a Nonu – Saved his best for the All Blacks but his underwhelming Super Rugby form for the Highlanders and Blues, where his heart wasn’t in it, can’t be compared to Nonu’s 126 games for the Canes.

13. Conrad Smith – Mr Consistent was the glue that held the Canes backline together. Never the biggest or strongest midfielder, Smith’s class was evident in his defence, selfless distribution and decision-making.

Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu were one of the greatest centres combinations in rugby history. Photo / Photosport

14. Tana Umaga – Undoubtedly played his best rugby in the midfield but without cracking the pro scene on the wing for the Hurricanes, Umaga may never have captained the All Blacks.

15. Christian Cullen – The one and only, the greatest fullback to play the game.

Christian Cullen breaks a tackle in a 2003 match against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Coach: Chris Boyd – The only coach to lead the Hurricanes to a title (2016).

Honourable mentions: Jordie Barrett, Cory Jane, Piri Weepu, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Chris Masoe, Paul Tito, Norm Hewitt and Victor Vito.

