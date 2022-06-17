The players have been revealed for the Super Rugby final at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Ben Cummins / Supplied

The biggest showdown on Auckland's sporting calendar is upon us as the Blues take on the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final at the home of rugby tonight.

More than 45,000 ticket holders are expected to fill Eden Park seats, along with more on foot after a last-minute move by the stadium to make space for fans willing to stand.

A bumper night is also expected at city bars and pubs, with patrons expected before - and long after - the 7.05pm kick-off.

The carnival atmosphere was also being encouraged from Eden Park and across the city, with the park lit blue from last night as part of the #blueeverywhere drive, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said.

"[We're] lighting Eden Park blue ... and we're hopeful other landmarks, such as SkyCity, Vector (Harbour) Bridge and the Auckland Museum will join us in lighting up blue as well.

"There's no doubt the Blues' performances have lifted the city's confidence after such a challenging few years. [And] the imagery of a sellout Eden Park this weekend will undoubtedly assist with the revitalisation of Auckland's economy."

Eden Park has been lit blue ahead of tonight's Super Rugby Pacific final between the Blues and the Crusaders. Photo / Jason Oxenham

At nearby Morningside Tavern, owner Rod Bullenden has filled the chillers and called in extra staff to deal with the sporting spectacle up the road.

"We've probably doubled our capacity because we're able to use the glass house next door, and I think the Blues might be dropping off a few bits and pieces of paraphernalia.

"People know and like what we do so they will be there to support the Blues and what we can put on for them beforehand."

They'd already enjoyed increased custom as the hometown team smashed their way into the final.

Kingslander owner Steve Gillett was also expecting a bar-full of hungry and thirsty patrons.

"We'll do almost three times what we normally do on a Saturday night ... [it's] like the Halley's Comet coming once every 70 years, it's a life-saver for small businesses."

The banter between traditional rivals Auckland and Canterbury was expected to add to the atmosphere.

"The Crusaders are obviously the epitome of the opposition, they have always been our nemesis. For the local team to win against them would definitely be the best final."

Like so many in their city over the last two and a half years of pandemic, the Auckland side have faced their share of challenges - while their southern rivals have lifted Super Rugby championship trophies 10 times, the Blues have just three wins in the record books, most recently in 2003.

And if sport settled the collective misfortune of a city, today would end with the home side lifting Super Rugby Pacific's blue-cloaked spoils.

Ben Stewart, 13 (left), Riley Halstead, 14, Luke Thomson, 13, and Harry Stewart, 11, are behind the Blues at Eden Park ahead of tonight's rugby final. Photo / Jason Oxenham

But the greatest advantage the locals in a city locked down for four long months last year could hope for is some typically-Auckland winter weather as the final gets under way.

Auckland fans well-used to the isthmus' intermittent winter rains likely don't need to be told, but visitors from drier parts of the country should bring their coats ahead of kick-off.

"The idea of packing for some wet weather is a good idea," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

A low-pressure system and its associated bands of rain would be forming among a mass of warmer, subtropical air settled over the top half of the North Island, making it hard to know until this morning where potential falls might strike.

Scott Barrett (left) and Beauden Barrett are brothers off-field but rival captains on it. Here they pose with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy before today's final. Photo / Photosport

"It'd be very lucky if there isn't any rain during the game at all. [And] there's potential for some heavy showers."

But if they can stay dry, fans shouldn't be too cold, with only a light northerly forecast and temperatures around 15C expected during the match.

Along with appropriate attire, those attending the game are urged to arrive early and, if possible, by public transport, which is free for match ticket-holders.

Eden Park's gates open at 5pm.

For those tuning in from home, there will be live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRADIO (Gold AM or ZB Sport). The game will also be screened on Sky Sport.