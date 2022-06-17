Exclusive: All Blacks star Damian McKenzie reveals rugby future

Damian McKenzie of Tokyo Sungoliath looks on during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Tokyo Sungoliath and Toyota Verblitz. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Blacks and Chiefs star Damian McKenzie reveals his playing future after returning to New Zealand following a six-month stint with Suntory Sungoliath in Japan. Liam Napier reports.

Damian McKenzie is back in Hamilton with a newly inked year-and-a-half contract that will keep him at the Chiefs and in New Zealand rugby until the World Cup but the dynamic playmaker knows he faces fresh competition to regain his spot in the All Blacks this year.

Two weeks ago, McKenzie returned home from a lucrative six-month stint with Suntory where he is believed to have pocketed $1.5 million (NZD) for guiding the Milton Haig-coached club to the Japanese Top League final they lost to Robbie Deans' Panasonic.

"I loved it. It's a cool country. The rugby is a bit different – it's quick, open and pretty loose which is the style I like playing so it was good fun," McKenzie tells the Herald. "Rugby over there is developing really well so in the next few years that Japanese League One competition will be pretty strong."

McKenzie was expected to return home following one season in Japan but, until now, there has been no confirmation of his plans.

Committing through to the 2023 World Cup in France leaves the door open for the 27-year-old to again take his talents offshore, or stay as a potentially senior figure in a depleted All Blacks squad.

For now, his return to the Chiefs significantly boosts their playmaking stocks. With Bryn Gatland growing his game and one test All Black Josh Ioane understood to have re-signed for a further two years, McKenzie is likely to slot in at fullback for the Chiefs.

"I always thought of coming home. The World Cup was always a big goal of mine so I wanted to come back for that. Signing for the Chiefs was an easy decision. It's a great club and I'm close to 100 games so it was always the plan to come back and join them and Waikato for the NPC season this year.

"The goal is to make the World Cup, hopefully, and then I'll reassess after that."

After playing 40 tests - 13 last year, six off the bench - McKenzie has runs on the board for the All Blacks but compelling form from Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta this season creates serious competition for the third first-five/fullback role behind Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

McKenzie was not included in the All Blacks 36-man squad named last week for the three-test series against Ireland next month as he must first play for Waikato to be eligible. Once he satisfies that stipulation, he will likely go head-to-head with Perofeta for an All Blacks recall later this year.

All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie inaction in the New Zealand and Australia rugby test match at Eden Park. 7 August 2021. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

"I'm not eligible for the Irish series or the initial squad naming for the Rugby Championship but my understanding is if there's an injury to maybe a 10 or 15 then I'm eligible to be brought into the squad. I'll just wait and see what happens. My mind at the moment is focused on the season with Waikato and if something pops up, I'll go from there.

"Stevie has had a great season he's played really well for the Blues so it's good to see him named and get a crack in the Irish series. It's always good when everyone is challenging and vying for the same positions. It's healthy competition. I know I've got a bit to do to try and earn my way back into that squad. They've got some good first-fives and fullbacks there at the moment so I'll have to work my way through the NPC and try play some good rugby."

Other All Blacks returning from Japan in recent years, Barrett and Brodie Retallick high profile examples, needed time to find their feet in New Zealand with the increased physicality, the less time and space on attack, compared to the Japanese game forcing a notable adjustment period.

McKenzie hopes easing his way through the domestic competition will help accelerate that process.

"It's going to be different. For Bordie and Baz they went straight into the All Blacks where I'm going to transition through the NPC which could be good for getting back into the swing of things. "I'm pretty confident in myself to come back and adjust but I always had the intentions of developing my game in Japan and making sure when I return I hit the ground running. I'll be good to get in with Waikato and hopefully keep rolling the rest of the season."

Damian McKenzie. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Whenever off-contract McKenzie is often linked to a move south. He grew up in Invercargill and shifted to Christ's College before joining Waikato in 2014. Now settled with a house in Hamilton, a return to his southern roots in not on the agenda anytime soon.

"That's where I grew up and played a lot of my rugby down in Southland. Whether it happens at some stage down the track in my career it could be a possibility but for the meantime I'm happy in Hamilton with the Chiefs. We're developing well and got a lot of great young players coming through. The boys finished in the semis this year so hopefully we'll build well for the World Cup year."

Having last played two matches for the Mooloos during the Covid-affected 2020 season, McKenzie is relishing a provincial return.

"I really enjoyed going back and playing for Waikato. When you're in the All Blacks you don't get as much time with your provincial club as you'd like so it's nice to get back and play for them. It'll be great with a lot of rugby played in the afternoon. They've got a strong team this year."