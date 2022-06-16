Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Big changes set for competition as Australia hints at bombshell move

5 minutes to read
Allan Alaalatoa of the Brumbies leads his team onto the field during the Super Rugby Pacific Semi Final match between the Blues and the Brumbies. Photo / Getty Images.

Allan Alaalatoa of the Brumbies leads his team onto the field during the Super Rugby Pacific Semi Final match between the Blues and the Brumbies. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

Super Rugby Pacific is set to make one giant post-season change by effectively firing Sanzaar as manager of the competition.

The vexed Sydney-based body will be replaced by an independent transtasman governance group that is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.