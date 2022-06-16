Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Auckland women's rugby: Ponsonby Fillies to face Auckland Marist in Coleman Shield final

6 minutes to read
Marist celebrates their win against College Rifles in the 2019 final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Marist celebrates their win against College Rifles in the 2019 final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

Auckland Rugby Union's women's premier Coleman Shield final will be decided at Auckland Marist's home ground of Mt Wellington War Memorial Park at 2.45pm Saturday.

In semifinal matches last week, top round-robin qualifiers Auckland Marist

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.