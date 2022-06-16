Marist celebrates their win against College Rifles in the 2019 final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Auckland Rugby Union's women's premier Coleman Shield final will be decided at Auckland Marist's home ground of Mt Wellington War Memorial Park at 2.45pm Saturday.

In semifinal matches last week, top round-robin qualifiers Auckland Marist beat fourth-placed qualifiers Ardmore Marist 18-12 to make the final, having previously been finalists in 2019.

But they will be up against a Ponsonby Fillies team in their third successive final, last winning the shield in 2020.

Ponsonby, who finished third in the round robin, narrowly edged out second-placed College Rifles 21-19 in their semi last week, after trailing 0-5 at halftime.

But when the two teams clashed back in April - at the same venue - Marist were runaway 51-24 winners.

That may give them quite a psychological edge – particularly if star inside back Patricia Maliepo can again keep Ponsonby pinned back in their 22.

But Ponsonby coach Ross Asiata doubts there will be a re-run of that pasting.

"We have worked on our mistakes and our team is very different now," Asiata said. "Last time they played off our mistakes, but this time, if we get on the front foot we will make sure we stay there."

Key players for Ponsonby will be hooker and captain Cristo Tofa, the highly experienced second rower Eloise Blackwell and another with strong Black Ferns pedigree, Charmaine Mcmenamin.

This will be the 25th Coleman Shield final.

Auckland schoolboy rugby: De La Salle 'brotherhood' catch eye of ABs great

De La Salle College is one of those schools that tends to fly under the radar in Auckland first XV rugby.

It's been 14 years since the Mangere East Catholic school last won the 1A division, and they remain one of the smaller outfits numbers-wise.

But they are developing a crop of handy players, as was evidenced when they defeated previously unbeaten Mt Albert Grammar 37-21 last Saturday to nudge their way to fourth on the table, ahead of this weekend's big showdown with another Catholic school, second-placed Sacred Heart.

At the ground named in his honour, All Blacks great Bryan Williams was among those watching from the balcony and was heard to express admiration for visiting De La Salle hooker and captain Valentino Taito, as well as his team mates Eddie Ieremia (No 8) and Peni Otukolo (first five eighths).

The performance of this trio was pivotal as De La Salle dominated to an extent that they led 37-7 until the last five minutes when they belatedly let their guard down and conceded two tries.

The De La Salle "brotherhood" culture is such that singling out individual performance in a team game sits awkwardly with everyone at the college, from principal Myles Hogarty down to the humble and quietly spoken boys themselves.

But when an All Black legend starts noticing, its probably worth the rest of us taking a closer look.

Otukolo had a junior background in Australian Rules football before shifting across the Tasman four years ago and coach Bond Tagaloa describes his play as "quite brilliant", both in running and kicking.

De La Salle College first XV players, from left, Eddie Ieremia, captain Valentino Taito and Peni Otukolo.

He played two games for the De La Salle first XV as a Year 12, but has really stepped up this season and has so far controlled matches really well from his favoured first-five position, though can also play fullback, depending on the team's strategy on the day.

The rangy Ieremia, formerly a lock, is recognised as perhaps the team's fittest and fastest player, often putting his backs to shame.

But coach Bond Tagaloa says one of Ieremia's less obvious qualities is his intense quest for improvement.

"He is like a sponge in soaking up rugby knowledge, and always asking what can be done differently, what can be done better?"

Meanwhile skipper Valentino, in his third season in the team, has a strong carrying game, and the respect of his peers, with his leadership touted as one of the team's greatest assets.

When he is not playing as hooker (or flanker) Taito is deputy head boy, an "excellence endorsement" student, and a member of the college's Health Science Academy.

As skipper, Taito downplayed any suggestion of Catholic rugby rivalry with Sacred Heart.

"It's more mutual respect than rivalry," he said. "There will just be two teams going hard at it."

Perhaps the other notable thing about De La Salle is that they are one of the few top schools where the coach isn't on the payroll.

Tagaloa actually teaches at nearby Viscount Primary School and coaches as a volunteer, though it remains to be seen how sustainable that amateur ethos will be long-term.

However Tagaloa is very proud of the De La Salle team culture.

"It's not just about rugby, it is about life skills, and the boys here all have their own story to tell," he said. "When one succeeds, we all succeed."

Only students doing well in all aspects of educational life are eligible for the first XV at De la Salle.

As for Sacred Heart, they appear to be improving every week, while their backline has impressed all season.

Their 53-3 victory over Tangaroa College last weekend included some stunning tries though they had a rocky start when one of their forwards was sin-binned after two minutes, with a penalty then giving Tangaroa a short-lived 3-0 lead.

The two bonus points Sacred Heart have so far picked up against lower-ranked opponents could be very important with their tougher run-in the later part of the season.

# Leaders St Peter's are the only 1A team with a perfect record of four wins after a 33-10 victory over Liston College.

But they will be taking nothing for granted in their home game against struggling Aorere College.

This will be their third match in 7 days, with a tough midweek away match against Christchurch's St Bede's College (St Peter's suffered their first loss of the season, going down 12-20) and a rash of injuries within the squad.

And their win over Liston was not as comfortable as it looked on paper. Liston were very well organised and took the game to St Peter's, who only led 14-10 at half time.

"It was not an easy game," admitted St Peters coach Dave Thomas. "We are still in the first half of the season and the lesson of that game was anyone can be put under pressure."

Best for St Peters were captain and tighhead prop Kurene Luamanuvae, fullback Jago Birley and year 11 Japanese first five Louie Kishimoto. Tries were scored by Birley, Luamanuvae, Justin Malifa, Uaine Vatikani and Andrew Nansen.

Elsewhere King's College registered their second draw of the season in finishing 20-20 with St Kentigern, defending champs Kelston beat Dilworth 31-8, while Auckland Grammar defeated Aorere College 52-0.

Saturday draw (all 2.30pm, home team first): Dilworth v St Kentigern, Kelston v Tangaroa, Sacred Heart v De La Salle, Liston v Mt Albert Grammar, King's College v Auckland Grammar, St Peter's v Aorere (This game is also for the Geoff Moon Cup).

Points: St Peter's 18, Sacred Heart 16, Mt Albert Grammar 14, De La Salle 13, Kelston 13, Dilworth 11, King's 9, St Kentigern 9, Auckland Grammar 9, Tangaroa 4, Aorere 0, Liston 0.