Super Bowl LV: Everything we know about Tom Brady's extreme diet and daily schedule

He is the most decorated player in the history of the NFL and today Tom Brady will again attempt to break his own record for the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 43-year-old has spent more than two decades at the top of the sport - and one quick glance at his fitness routine and diet and it's no wonder why.

According to the New York Post, Brady - who signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa last year after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots - is meticulous in his planning to the point of being obsessive.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen. Photo / Getty Images

"Tom's sustained success over the past 20-plus years is a testament to his incredible drive and his meticulous approach to everything he does," John Burns, CEO of Brady's health and wellness organisation, told the Post.

"It's that mindset that allows him to keep going."

An average day for Brady starts with a drink of electrolyte water and a smoothie at 5.30am, before having breakfast with wife Gisele Bündchen - a Brazilian model, actress and businesswoman - and their kids.

From 8am, he spends two hours doing strength and condition training in the gym before hitting the beach for an hour at 10am. That is followed by an hour reviewing recent game footage and lunch, before team practice between 3pm and 5pm (or a surf and a workout in the off-season), the Post reported.

A post-workout pliability session at 5pm is followed by dinner with the family at 6pm, before a strategy session and or charity work at 7pm and reading to his kids at 7.30pm.

Brady is in bed by 8.30pm.

Tom Brady has an obsessive training routine and diet, according to a report. Photo / Getty Images

According to the report, Brady's diet consists of only organic food. He avoids caffeine, white flour, white sugar, dairy products and anything with gluten. Surprisingly, the six-time Super Bowl winner also steers clear of vegetables like tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and mushrooms that could cause inflammation.

He tries to drink "a couple of hundred ounces" of water, usually enhanced with electrolytes and before games he will have a smoothie and an almond butter and jelly sandwich.

Arguably the most bizarre aspect of Brady's daily routine is his sleeping arrangements - including a mattress with a layer of diamond memory foam, setting the thermostat in the bedroom to between 15C and 18C, shutting off all digital devices half an hour before he turns in and wearing what the Post describes as "bioceramic-infused sleepwear" costing over $200 "to increase energy, promote recovery and improve performance".