Super Bowl LV live updates: Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - start time, odds, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers. Photo / Getty

Follow live updates as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Quarterback clash

There has never been a Super Bowl matchup of accomplished quarterbacks quite like the one between Tampa Bay's Brady and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

This will be the sixth Super Bowl matchup between former AP NFL MVPs, the second between former Super Bowl MVP winning quarterbacks and the first between players who had previously won both awards.

Brady has won a record six Super Bowl titles, four Super MVPs and three league MVP awards since becoming starter in New England in 2001.

Mahomes is just getting started in his career and already has one league MVP and one Super Bowl MVP and is back in the title game for the second time.

Brady was also part of the only previous matchup of Super Bowl MVPs, losing a rematch to Eli Manning and the New York Giants in 2011.

This will also be the second time in NFL history that the past two championship quarterbacks are facing off in the title game. The only other time it happened came in 1943 when Washington's Sammy Baugh faced Chicago's Sid Luckman. Baugh had won the title with Washington in 1942 and Luckman with the Bears in 1941.

Brady is also the fourth quarterback to start Super Bowls for two franchises, joining Peyton Manning (Indianapolis and Denver), Kurt Warner (Rams and Arizona) and Craig Morton (Dallas and Denver).

How can I watch?

Both Sky Sport and Spark Sport are airing the Super Bowl from midday, and you can live stream the Super Bowl online with their respective streaming services.

Odds

Head-to-head - Chiefs $1.56, Buccaneers $2.30

Super Bowl MVP - Mahomes $1.91, Brady $2.90, Tyreek Hill $13, Travis Kelce $14, Chris Godwin $26, Leonard Fournette $26.

Total points - Over 55.5 $1.85, Under 55.5 $1.90