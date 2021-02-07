The Weeknd to perform Super Bowl half time show, Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol perform

The Weeknd is performing for the Super Bowl half time show. Photo / AP

Americans are getting ready for the biggest event on their sporting calendar, but if football isn't your thing, the star-studded line-up of performances just might be.

While The Weeknd is the headline act for the Superbowl, Miley Cyrus stole the show with a special guest during her performance, which is underway from this morning NZT.

Cyrus is performing at the TikTok Tailgate pre-game show, and this morning teased a behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect from her set.

"HOT IN THE CITY", The singer tweeted, alongside a gif of herself and legendary artist Billy Idol on a motorcycle.

Miley and the 65-year-old English musician sang Night Crawling, their collaboration from Cyrus's latest album, plus the rocker's iconic hit song White Wedding.

The pre-game show also featured Grammy-award-winning musician H.E.R., plus poet Amanda Gorman who stunned the world with a moving reading of her poem The Hill We Climb at President Biden's inauguration.

There is no word yet on whether The Weeknd will be joined by other stars when he takes the stage at halftime, but it's been a tradition in recent years for stars to bring out special guests. In 2013, Beyonce invited Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage.

The Weeknd may be known for his graphic music videos and performances featuring blood and violence, but the three-time Grammy winner says he will tone down his act during the Super Bowl halftime show, AP reports.

His performance will take place after 2pm NZT.

The pop star said he will "keep it PG" during his headliner slot on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. He promised to be "respectful to the viewers".

The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will be different this year due to the pandemic and The Weeknd said he will use different parts of the stadium, the field and a "little bit" of the famously massive pirate ship. But the singer would not be drawn into specifics of his show. "You have to watch on Sunday," he said.

When asked for his favorite Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd cited Diana Ross' 1996 performance. She was lowered to the stage by a crane of sparklers, hundreds of dancers spelled out her name on the field, she made three costume changes and she left via helicopter.

"The show just makes me smile."

The Weeknd broke though into mainstream with his smash hit Can't Feel My Face that was featured on his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He's had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering After Hours, which was released in March.

Last year, The Weeknd's hit single Blinding Lights became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He's also won Grammys for his album Starboy and the song Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on CBS.

Collins said he wants to put on a live halftime show that is "unique and reflects the creativity all of us bring to the process to help translate The Weeknd's unparalleled vision".

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year's duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

- AP, Additional reporting NZ Herald