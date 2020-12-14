Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Stephen Fleming: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

7 minutes to read

Stephen Fleming says he doesn't think top cricketers get tired of playing the game, but that they do get "tired of the nerves".

By:
MYSTORY

With the cricket season now in full swing, Black Caps legend Stephen Fleming is swapping the bat for the booth and joining Spark Sport's cricket commentary team.

'My parents separated when I was very young

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.