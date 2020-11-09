Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Dinah Lee: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read

Introducing Dinah Lee, The Mod World of Dinah Lee, The Sound of Dinah Lee and Live on the Dinah Lee Show with Tommy Adderley album covers. Dinah Lee in 2017 (centre). Photo / Supplied

By:

MYSTORY

Dinah Lee was New Zealand's most successful female pop artist of the 1960s, and has recently been inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame. Along with five other Hall of Fame inductees, Lee will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.