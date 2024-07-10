Home / Sport
Premium

Sports Insider: The secret South Island NRL bid that no one wants to talk about

12 minutes to read
Trevor McKewen
By
Trevor McKewen

Sports Insider, NZ Herald

A secretive South Island NRL bid threatens to shake up New Zealand’s expansion hopes; the chaos of NRL player contracts exposed; Israel Adesanya faces a career-defining fight in August; Amazon enters the Kiwi sports streaming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport