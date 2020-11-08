Spark Sport reveal cricket commentary team for summer schedule

Brendon McCullum current Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson. Photosport

Spark Sport have revealed their commentary line-up for the home Black Caps' season, which begins later this month.

The line-up includes New Zealand internationals Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming, Craig McMillan, Rebecca Rolls, Frankie Mackay, Grant Elliott, Jeetan Patel and Mark Richardson.

Sports broadcaster Scotty Stevenson and TV presenter Sonia Gray are also part of the team.

Spark Sport chalked up a big win in the battle against Sky TV by securing the New Zealand Cricket broadcast rights for the next six years.

The rights period includes all international and selected domestic cricket matches played in New Zealand under the umbrella of NZC and includes free to air matches on TVNZ.

Spark Sport will also bring in international commentators throughout the series, including West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop. Spark Sport are also in the late stages of confirming former Australian player and commentator, Mel Jones.

The Black Caps' begin their home schedule with a Twenty20 series against West Indies on November 27 at Eden Park.

"We have put together a stellar line up of expert cricket heads and experienced broadcasters that will make for an entertaining dynamic in the commentary box," Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch said.

"To secure talent like Brendon McCullum fresh out of his coaching role in the IPL and cricket stalwarts like Stephen Fleming who will be back on New Zealand screens after a few years dedicating his summer to the Big Bash in Australia - means cricket fans are in for a summer of entertaining analysis and banter.

"Craig McMillan brings his deep expertise in the game as the recent Black Caps batting coach and a trusted rapport amongst the Black Caps and White Ferns players. Brendon McCullum has always been a fan favourite, and we're confident his witty repartee and match analysis in the commentary box will well and truly live up to the legendary status he earned as Black Caps captain.

"Rebecca Rolls has represented New Zealand as a Football Fern and donned the gloves for the White Ferns in an international sporting career that spanned 21 years, and we are thrilled she will be joining the team."



Latch said Spark Sport was also keen to diversify the team with a good mix of broadcasting experts and will be adding a new presenter to the fold in Sonia Gray.

"People will be more familiar with Sonia calling the lotto balls but she's also an extremely passionate cricket buff with an ability to critically analyse the game and the personalities behind it."

Spark Sport will announce more commentators as the season progresses.